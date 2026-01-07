Tips To Lower Inflammation: 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Chronic Diseases

Tips To Lower Inflammation: Inflammation is a response of your body to injuries and invaders like germs or toxic chemicals. It is a normal and important process that allows your body to heal. However, inflammation can harm you if it occurs in your healthy tissues or goes on for a longer period of time. According to Harvard Health, there are two types of inflammation, i.e. acute and chronic. Acute inflammation is a type of injury that is caused when you cut yourself, and your body responds with redness, warmth, swelling, and pain around tissues and joints. Whereas, chronic inflammation occurs when it turns up and lingers for a long time, allowing the immune system to pump up white blood cells and chemical messengers and prolongs the process.

Risks Of Inflammation

When inflammation becomes chronic, the healthy tissue and organs of your body can start damaging themselves, leading to death, scarring and DNA damage, which can increase your risk of developing chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disease, asthma, heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and more. To reduce your risk of developing chronic inflammation, here are five simple yet effective lifestyle changes to lower inflammation:

Tips to Lower Inflammation

Stay physically active: One of the best way to lower inflammation is to remain physically stay active. Healthcare professionals recommend moderate to high-intensity exercises to control inflammation. For instance, you can practise simple yoga asana or take a brisk walk in the morning to lower inflammation markers in the body Quality sleep: A good sleeping pattern is a cornerstone for a human being to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Studies show that poor sleeping patterns can increase inflammation levels in the body, which can cause chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and more. Manage stress: Often, people brush off stress which can trigger inflammation in the body, leading to health issues. Healthcare professionals note that understanding stress management techniques is crucial to lowering inflammation markers in the body. Multiple studies have suggested that breathing exercises like humming bee breathing, pranayama and yogic breathing can reduce stress effectively. Reduced processed foods: Another way to lower inflammation in the body that can lead to chronic diseases is to lower your intake of processed foods. Experts revealed that processed food can worsen internal inflammation and even chronic inflammation over a course of time. Consume anti-inflammatory diet: Ensure that your diet consist omega 3, 6 and 9 rich foods that can combat acute inflammation. Some of the great foods that cosnists all of these nutrients are walnuts, fatty fish, flaxseeds including supplements that can provide you with their anti-inflammatory properties. Always ensure to include seasonal fruits and leafy green vegetables in your diet like berries, legumes, spices, nuts and seeds.

Following the aforementioned points consistently can help you lower inflammation in the body. Always remember that the right approach to lower inflammation markers in the body is to strike the right balance of all, which includes a good quality sleep, a diet rich in anti-inflammatories, limiting processed foods, and being physically active regardless of the season.

