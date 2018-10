With Diwali knocking at the door, there might be chances that you would put your heart at risk. No, not just because of the yummy, rich, not so healthy festive food you would indulge in for few days, but mostly because of the dip in air quality and the increasing air pollution. Recent studies have indicated that exposure to particulate air pollution also may be associated with acute heart attack. This may be due, in part to a sympathetic stress response, as detected by changes in heart rate variability, the production of cytokines, and an increased vulnerability to plaque rupture. Some responsible pollutants include carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and small particulate matter (less than 10 microns and less than 2.5 microns), reveal doctors.

Short-term particulate exposure contributed to acute coronary events (heart attack) in patients with underlying coronary artery disease. PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 are risk factors of all-cause, cardiovascular, stroke, respiratory, and COPD mortality. PM1 accounts for the vast majority of short-term PM2.5- and PM10-induced mortality. Smaller size fractions of PM have a more toxic mortality impact.

Speaking about this, Dr KK Aggarwal, President at Heart Foundation of India (HCFI), said: “Air pollution is a reality today and has been a subject of much discussion recently. Several studies have demonstrated the association of poor air quality with diseases such as respiratory and heart diseases, making it a major public health problem of concern. Air pollution, and specifically fine particulate matter, is associated with increased cardiovascular disease mortality. It has emerged as a potentially modifiable risk factor for the development of CVD. Multiple observational studies have demonstrated an association between fine particulate air pollution (primarily from the use of fossil fuels in automobiles, power plants, and for heating purposes) and cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary mortality as well as an increased risk for the development of acute coronary syndrome.”

There is increasing evidence for the role of environment in pathogenesis in many diseases. Children below 5 years of age and adults older than 50 years are most at risk. A global assessment of the burden of disease from environmental risks by the WHO has shown that 23% of global deaths and 26% of deaths among children under five are due to modifiable environmental factors.

Dr Aggarwal added: “Delhi has been experiencing high air pollution levels since the past few days. The air quality is particularly poor in the early morning when pollution is extremely high. This is also the time when many people venture out to exercise or drop their school children. It is imperative to use a mask and also make people aware of the harmful effects of air pollution.”

Tips to keep your heart safe from pollution