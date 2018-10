Do you often get annoyed and irritated due to that bad taste in your mouth? Don’t worry anymore, we tell you how to tackle that embarrassing issue. Oral thrush, poor dental hygiene, dental problems, dry mouth, acid reflux, menopause, pregnancy, hepatitis, respiratory diseases and so on, can cause bad taste in the mouth.

If you have a bad taste in your mouth, you may experience symptoms like loss of taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, bad breath and difficulty while eating and many more which can be frustrating. The bad taste in your mouth can give you a tough time. It can cause loss of appetite and invite nutritional deficiencies too. So, get it sorted immediately with the help of your doctor. Along with that, you can also opt for these natural solutions. Read on to know more.