When your tongue turns white it can be described as a furry tongue. Your tongue is coated white or you will spot white patches/ spots on it. You may notice that irritating furry tongue due to poor oral hygiene. Thus, it can lead to tiny, inflamed, and swollen bumps which you might see on your tongue. These bumps will be able to tab microbes, food, dirt, and even dead cells. Hence, the debris collected in the papillae causes white tongue. Do you know that dehydration, dry mouth, fever, oral thrush which is an infection caused because of candida can also lead to furry tongue? Furthermore, smoking, excessive consumption of soft foods, not brushing your teeth properly, alcohol consumption and many more factors can also lead to that furry tongue.

But, you should seek your expert’s help if you notice symptoms like a burning sensation, weight loss, open sores in the mouth, skin rashes, trouble while swallowing or chewing and so on. Apart from the medications prescribed by your doctor, you can also opt for these natural hacks to bid adieu to that furry tongue. Know what you should do.