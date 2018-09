Eating a bar of chocolate or any other sweets once in a while is okay but when you frequently crave for sweet it is not good for your health. However, sugar has a very bad reputation when it comes to our health.

And people who suffer from conditions like diabetes crave for more sugary items. In fact, consumption of something sweet makes you crave for more sweet items. However, all the foods that contain carbohydrates also contain sugar, such as vegetables and fruits, dairy and grains. According to the Havard Medical School study, consuming whole foods that contain natural sugar is okay.

And the main cause of obesity is the high consumption of sugar. If we consume more sugary then our waistline also get increased. And excessive sugar consumption can also increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancers, etc. Thus, here we have mentioned a few tips to curb your sweet tooth cravings.

1) According to many types of research, the main cause of sweet cravings is dehydration. Thus, make sure you drink 2 glasses of water the moment you find yourself craving something sweet. This will make you feel fuller and will also help to reduce your sweet craving.

2) Eating fruits satisfy sweet cravings. And it does work for every age group. Keep a fruit along with you always, have the first bite without wasting time the moment you feel your sweet craving.

3) Go in for a warm shower the moment you start experiencing the first pangs of sweet craving. You will feel much more relaxed and you will no longer have those sweet cravings by the time you will come out of the shower.

4) Improper sleep habits and the urge to eat sweets are somehow linked with each other. Thus, getting proper sleep is important.

5) Try to combine your sweet food items with something healthy. For example, have a banana when you are actually craving for a chocolate. This will satisfy the immediate craving and will also ensure that your body gets the essential nutrients.