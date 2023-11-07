Tips From A Doctor On Preventing Arthritis In Your 40s; Read Here

As we grow older, we become more mindful of our health. There are many age-related issues that crop up each time we hit a new decade of life, and among them is arthritis, a disease that affects the joints. While it is a common condition, it is still very concerning. There, however, are proactive steps you can take to prevent arthritis and maintain healthy joints in your 40s and beyond.

According to Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant, orthopedics, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, taking steps to prevent arthritis is an investment in your long-term well-being. "Proactive measures like staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, and adopting a joint-friendly diet can go a long way in preserving your joint health and ensuring a vibrant and active life as you age. Remember, it's never too early to start taking care of your joints," he says.

The doctor suggests doing the following 10 things; read on.

1. Stay active: Regular exercise keeps joints flexible and strengthens the muscles around them, providing support. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular workouts, strength training and flexibility. Low-impact activities like swimming, cycling, and yoga are gentle on the joints; they also promote overall fitness.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Excess body weight places undue stress on the joints, especially the knees, hips, and spine. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise not only reduces your risk of developing arthritis, but also alleviates existing joint pain.

3. Eat a joint-friendly diet: The foods you consume can impact your joint health. Incorporate a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables, fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), nuts, and seeds. Omega-3 fatty acids found in these foods have been shown to reduce inflammation and promote joint health.

4. Protect your joints: Be mindful of your body mechanics in daily activities. Lift heavy objects correctly, bend your knees when lifting, avoid putting excessive stress on your joints. Use a backpack with both straps to evenly distribute weight and minimise shoulder strain.

5. Warm-up and stretch: Before engaging in physical activities, warm-up your muscles and stretch to prepare your joints. Warming up increases blood flow to the muscles and improves joint flexibility. Incorporating stretching exercises into your routine can help keep your joints limber.

6. Stay hydrated: Proper hydration is essential for joint health. Water helps in the production of synovial fluid, which lubricates the joints and reduces friction during movement. Staying hydrated supports joint function and prevents discomfort.

7. Protect joints: If your job or hobbies involve repetitive or strenuous activities, consider using assistive devices like knee braces, wrist supports, or ergonomic tools. These devices can help reduce joint strain and prevent injuries.

8. Regular check-ups: Regular health check-ups are crucial for detecting any early signs of joint issues. If you experience persistent joint pain or discomfort, consult a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation.

9. Know your genetics: Some forms of arthritis have a genetic component. If you have a family history of arthritis, it is essential to be proactive in adopting a joint-friendly lifestyle and monitoring your joint health regularly.

10. Educate yourself: Understanding the risk factors and preventive measures for arthritis is empowering. Stay informed about arthritis, its different types, and the latest research in joint health. Knowledge is your greatest ally in the journey to maintain healthy joints.