Do you know what you need to do if you want to look good and improve your aesthetic quotient? No we aren’t talking about make-up and other high-end cosmetics. In fact, if you just put a smile on your face it increases your aesthetic value manifolds. So wondering how to get that picture perfect smile? Here Dr Karishma Jaradi, Asthetic Dentist, Dentzz Dental Care, Mumbai gives us some tips:

1.Lighten up

Brushing daily with toothpaste that contains baking soda helps in maintaining the whiteness. It will always build up your confidence in maintaining the perfect smile.

2. Get gorgeous gums

Your gums are at focus every time you smile and so to keep them pink you should use whitening floss, following up with a quick gargle of brightening.

3. Eat fibrous foods

Fibrous foods like apples and carrots have an exfoliating effect and help remove surface stains which help in maintaining the whiteness of your teeth and in turn enhances your smile

4. Check your cracks

Grinding teeth can also be a major cause of cracked teeth. Consult your dentist to determine if you are clenching or grinding your teeth, and if you could benefit from a protective thin night guard.

5. Fill the spaces

Spaces between the edges of the teeth are unattractive and might ruin the smile. People view your smile and dark spaces can be disturbing to the eye. Therefore consider cosmetic dental bonding to close spaces and enhance your smile.

6. Protect your teeth and gums

Getting your teeth and gums camera-ready requires a bit of behind-the-scenes preparation. Correct cracked, broken, or missing teeth by visiting a dentist on regular intervals.

7. Replace missing teeth

Missing Teeth limits you from Smiling whole heartedly. The most obvious form of dental neglect is a missing tooth, as it instantly draws somebody’s attention to the mouth. So it is advisable to replace the missing teeth and smile the way you want.

8. Whiten your teeth

Teeth get stained by either chewing tobacco or due to old age or hereditary. Discoloration is expected for most of us who smoke, drink lots of tea and coffee leading to a dull smile that’s lost its radiance. Whitening strips or laser treatment aids in whitening your teeth. This encourages you to smile brighter and bigger.

9. Eat fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables, along with a balanced diet, have been noted for decreasing tooth decay and promoting oral health. A number of fruits and vegetables are good sources for vitamin C, some contain iron and calcium, and they don’t contain added sugars. Fruits and vegetables are also composed mostly of water, and it provides a moist environment that is not conducive to bacterial growth.

10. Safeguard your mouth

Do not neglect dental check-ups, loose tooth, sensitivity or pain in your gums. It is very important to keep a check on all of them. Brushing can also help prevent decay.

11. Flossing

Proper flossing removes plaque and food particles in places where a toothbrush cannot easily reach, under the gum line and between your teeth. Building up of plague can lead to tooth decay and gum disease, hence daily flossing is very essential.

12. Eat healthy

Eating high sugar content or high calorie food can lead to decay in the teeth. Brushing or rinsing your mouth with water is essential to maintain the structure of your teeth and moreover your smile.

13. Avoid aerated drinks

Aerated drinks and even diet drinks have many acids that can over a period of time, cause loss of tooth making the enamel weak and more acceptable to decay which leads to imperfect smile.

14. Say no to smoking cigarettes and chewing tobacco

These habits lead to risk of oral cancers. Smoking and chewing tobacco can also have adverse effects on your teeth like discolouring your teeth and bad breath.

15. Chew sugar free gum

Using sugar free gums can help in removing bacteria and germs from your teeth. They are proven to be helpful in prevention of decay which in turn leads to maintaining the perfect smile.

16. Avoid eating between the meals

Brushing is very essential after eating every time, and if not brushed in regular intervals it can be harmful for your teeth and directly affects your smile.

17. Brush your tongue

Sometimes bad breath can be a major problem and so your tongue that actually forms a layer of its own bacteria must be checked and taken care of. . It does a great deal in helping to reduce overall oral bacteria and maintain oral hygiene.

18. Avoid oral piercing

Oral Piercing often leads to pain, swelling, infection, increased flow of saliva, and injury to the gums and due to all of this it plunders our smile.

19. Check your diabetes

If you have diabetes, you have a greater risk of developing certain oral health problems .Controlling blood sugar levels can reduce the risk of these effects and in turn will help maintain your perfect smile.

20. Sleep Well

A good sleep relaxes your mind and body. It naturally makes you feel good and hence boosts your smile.