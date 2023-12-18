Tips From An Expert On Keeping Your Feet Clean, Dry And Comfortable This Winter

Cracked heels is a common problem during winters. (Photo: Freepik)

For many people, the cold months bring a host of issues, including cracked heels, fungal infections owing to wearing socks for long hours, redness and tenderness of toes, etc.

As such, what can be done to ensure that the feet are warm, clean and comfortable? Dr Pallavi Singh, business head of Biofoot has some tips. Read on.

Combating dryness and cracking

The dry air can sap moisture from our skin, leaving our feet feeling parched and prone to cracking, said Dr Singh. To combat this and to maintain supple skin, do the following:

Moisturise regularly: Apply a thick, nourishing moisturiser to your feet daily, especially after showering or bathing. This will help to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. Choose natural fibres: Opt for socks made from natural fibres like cotton or wool, which allow your feet to breathe and prevent moisture buildup. Exfoliate gently: Exfoliate your feet once or twice a week using a gentle scrub or pumice stone to remove dead skin cells and to promote smoother skin. Protect your feet: Get a foot scan once in a while to assess and quantify differences between your left and right foot in terms of arch height, arch depth, and pressure so that you can invest in a pair of shoes that fit your needs best.

Preventing swampy footwear and fungal infections

"The occasional showers and damp conditions during winter can cause athlete's foot, a fungal infection that thrives in moist environments," the expert warned. To combat this:

Air out shoes: Allow your shoes to air out completely after each wear, especially if they get wet or damp. This will help to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. Foot powder: Sprinkle antifungal foot powder on your feet and inside your shoes before wearing them to absorb moisture and combat fungal growth. Sock rotation: Change your socks daily, especially if they become damp or sweaty.

Foot Hygiene

Wash feet daily: Use mild soap and water and clean the space between the toes. It will remove dirt, bacteria and fungi. Dry thoroughly: Especially between the toes, as leaving your feet damp may increase the risk of fungal infections.