If you feel a subtle tingling pain in your hands, do not ignore it. It could also be a warning sign of COVID-19 infection. The novel coronavirus is known to affect different people in different ways. People infected with the disease reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Also Read - COVID-19 infection may lead to post-traumatic stress disorder

According to health agencies such as the WHO and CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Less common symptoms in their list include aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes. Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement are listed as serious symptoms, requiring immediate medical attention.

Now, a report has suggested that subtle tingling pain in the hands could also be a warning sign of coronavirus infection.

As per a British news website, some COVID-19 patients in the UK have reported a buzzing, static-like pain in their hands. One patient reported experiencing a tingling sensation in her extremities as the first warning sign of COVID-19. Sharing their COVID-19 symptoms on social media, some patients also revealed that they experienced "electric feeling" on their skin, and a "buzz" in their body. However, these tingling sensations aren't so far listed as a sign of coronavirus.

It’s an immune system reaction to the infection: Experts

According to experts, such symptoms may be caused by an immune system reaction to the infection. When the immune cells get activated, it triggers that release of a host of chemicals in the body. When this happen, people can feel different sensations – they explained.

Similar symptoms occur with other illnesses as well. The tingling pain, which is also known as parasthesia, are common among diabetes patients and people with an autoimmune condition. This condition may be caused by pressure on a nerve, or periods of poor circulation. It may feel similar to pins and needles. If you experience it persistently for no obvious reasons, see a doctor – the report suggested.

Other warning signs – a high fever, coughing for longer than a one-hour, or at least three coughing episodes every 24 hours, feeling hot on their chest or back while touching. These are mostly likely caused by COVID-19 infection.

MP govt adds anxiety, nausea to coronavirus symptoms list

The Madhya Pradesh health department has listed 21 symptoms of coronavirus and asked the doctors to refer the patients exhibiting these symptoms to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. Principal Secretary, Health, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai highlighted the list of 21 symptoms in a letter dated May 15, which he wrote to all collectors and chief medical and health officers.

Other than the regular symptoms such as fever, dry cough, breathlessness, and sore throat, the list also include:

Headache

Anxiety

Nausea

Muscle pain

Cold

Cough with sputum

Shivers

Reduction in the ability to taste and smell

Cramping in hands and feet

Swelling in hands and feet

Swelling in thigh muscles

localized pain

issues in walking

chest pain

redness and blackening of the skin

bluishness and blackening of the skin

shoulder pain and weakness in hands and feet.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress argue that the decision would spread the virus further and add to the number of positive cases in the state. Terming the decision as impractical, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that the dedicated corona treatment centres are not well equipped to handle the rush of people with the listed 21 symptoms. According to him, there are about 440 corona dedicated treatment centres in the state.

He also warned that putting together COVID-19 positive patients with those with regular fever will result in further spread of the disease.