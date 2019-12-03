Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition where the blood pressure in the arteries is consistently high. It is dangerous because there are often no symptoms of this condition. It can cause serious health complications like stroke. Though anybody can get high blood pressure, it is particularly risky for the elderly who also have other health complications to deal with. In China, people over 65 usually suffer from hypertension. Earlier, most people believed that hypertension in the elderly was a physiological phenomenon in which blood pressure increased with age and did not require treatment. However, long-term research has shown