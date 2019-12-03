Because elderly patients often have other diseases, treatment should be individualised. This will simplify the treatment plan, enhance the compliance of treatment and reduce adverse reactions. © Shutterstock

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition where the blood pressure in the arteries is consistently high. It is dangerous because there are often no symptoms of this condition. It can cause serious health complications like stroke. Though anybody can get high blood pressure, it is particularly risky for the elderly who also have other health complications to deal with.

In China, people over 65 usually suffer from hypertension. Earlier, most people believed that hypertension in the elderly was a physiological phenomenon in which blood pressure increased with age and did not require treatment. However, long-term research has shown that senile hypertension is an important factor that harms the survival and quality of life of the elderly. Active treatment can significantly reduce the risk of important cardiovascular events such as stroke. Regardless of age, blood pressure needs to be under control. A doctor can help you to keep it as low as possible.

The pathogenesis of senile hypertension has not yet been fully elucidated. As a person ages, structural changes can lead to narrowing of the arterial lumen, stiffness, less aortic elasticity and self-compliance, less elastic expansion capacity, and an increase in vascular pressure without buffering.

In elderly patients with simple elevated systolic blood pressure (ISH), diastolic blood pressure is further reduced due to reduced aortic elastic retraction. In addition to changes in aortic structure (large blood vessels), endothelial cell dysfunction, changes in neurohumoral factors, changes in haemodynamic, environmental and genetic factors, etc. have played an important role in the development of senile hypertension.

It is very important for elderly people with high blood pressure to go in for regular check-ups. This will help prevent unnecessary complications.

Treatment of senile hypertension

Hypertension causes systolic blood pressure to be higher than in normal people. This may be due to many reasons, such as thickened arterial walls, vascular stenosis, and increased vascular resistance.

Timely treatment can minimise the occurrence of complications. Interventions with other reversible risk factors, such as smoking, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes and treatment of other relevant clinical diseases, are also necessary. The goal of blood pressure reduction is to reduce the systolic blood pressure to below 140mmHg. For those with diabetes, the blood pressure needs to be below 130mmHg.

You can bring down your blood pressure levels by improving lifestyle. Overweight and obese people should get rid of their extra weight. You must reduce alcohol consumption, exercise appropriately, drink coffee in moderation, follow a healthy diet and control salt intake. Drug therapy combined with non-drug therapy is more effective in reducing blood pressure.

Timely intervention can reduce the risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality. Drug therapy is suitable for most elderly patients with or without lifestyle improvement. Because elderly patients often have other diseases, treatment should be individualised. This will simplify the treatment plan, enhance the compliance of treatment and reduce adverse reactions.

In addition to medication, dietary health is also important for controlling diseases. Follow a non-fatty and light diet, eat more fruits and vegetables. It is important to pay attention to balanced nutrition. Also avoid tobacco, alcohol and spicy food.