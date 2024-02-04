Thyroid Symptoms: Top 10 Subtle Signs of Thyroid Disorders You Should Never Ignore

Thyroid Disorders

Are you suffering from thyroid problems? Here are the top 10 subtle signs and symptoms that could indicate the onset of the condition.

Thyroid problems are unfortunately rampant, impacting a colossal number of people globally. What makes it formidable is its deceptive symptoms that often go unnoticed or are confused with other conditions. Spotting signs of thyroid issues at the outset is vital for steering health in the right direction. In this discussion, we'll put a spotlight on the barely noticeable indications of thyroid irregularities and how to spot them.

In this article, Dr. Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant- Adult & Paediatric Endocrinologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, tells us more about the problems associated with thyroid glands and what signs and symptoms can show up when a person is suffering from thyroid disorders.

What Is The Work of Thyroid Glands?

Before we delve into the indicators of thyroid issues, we need an understanding of the thyroid gland's role. Residing at the front of the neck, the small, butterfly-like thyroid gland performs a crucial job. It churns out hormones vital for our metabolism, growth, and development. If it goes off track, it can open a Pandora's box of health problems.

Recognizing Subtle Signs of Thyroid Disorders for Better Health

The majority of thyroid disorders are either hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. Both can have subtle signs and symptoms like:

Easy fatigue Bodyache Dryness of skin Goitre Weight gain/weight loss and Decreased or increased appetite Loss of red blood cells Abnormal heart rate Depression Abnormal chest pain

It is important to recognize these symptoms and signs early.

Understanding Thyroid Problems

Undiagnosed thyroid disorders can affect any system of the body. It can cause arrhythmias, Heart failure, increased risk of heart attack, Dementia, depressive or psychotic illness, Muscle weakness (Myopathy), Mental retardation, Growth Failure, Anemia, Infertility, Abortion, etc

As discussed, in the early stage of thyroid disorder signs and symptoms are subtle and thyroid disorder can affect any system of the body. For example, Subclinical hypothyroidism can increase the risk of heart attack, Subclinical hyperthyroidism can increase the risk of arrhythmia. So it is important to diagnose thyroid disorder in an early stage so treatment can be started at the proper time to avoid such consequences. So diagnosing thyroid disorder early and screening for thyroid disorder is very necessary. Whenever there are subtle signs and symptoms, thyroid function tests (S. TSH, S. T4, S. T3) need to be done. If there are no symptoms then thyroid function can be done when planning for pregnancy, Any major surgery, Having a family history of thyroid disease, Having other problems like diabetes, Lipid disorder, etc.

Lifestyle Changes To Manage Thyroid Problems

Lifestyle factors may influence thyroid disorders. Some studies have shown that increased consumption of processed food increases the risk of Subclinical hypothyroidism. So Healthy diet needs to be followed to lessen the risk of thyroid disease. A normal amount of iodized salt needs to be taken. Excess iodine may aggravate thyroid disorder. Smoking should be avoided as it increases the risk of hyperthyroidism and thyroid-associated eye disease.

The General Public must be aware of thyroid disorders, the consequences of thyroid disorders, when to screen for them, and to whom they can consult. Health talks by experts, Media articles, and Organising specific thyroid disorders camps are the ways to increase awareness related to thyroid disease. Thyroid disorders are very common. Approximately 1 in 10 individuals is suffering from thyroid disease. So to increase awareness related to thyroid disorders and to educate people, the 25th of May of every year is observed as World Thyroid Day. On that day many activities as mentioned earlier can be done by various organizations and hospitals.