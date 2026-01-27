Thyroid Problems In India: Early Warning Signs Of Hypothyroidism And Hyperthyroidism You Must Know

Know the early signs of thyroid problems in India, including symptoms of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, causes, risks, and when to seek medical care.

In India Iodine deficiency remains a serious cause of Thyroid disorders, mostly in regions that fail to fortify salt with iodine, which leads to Goiters and the subsequent enlargement of the Thyroids. The growth of the thyroid is unnoticeable, and the effects are felt long before the Blood Test levels, such as TSH, T3, and T4, are above and below the normal-scales. In India, as a region that experiences a large number of cases concerning Thyroid disorders, the observation of Symptoms assumes equal significance.

Speaking to Dr Smita Hiras Sudke, Regional Chief of Lab, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, "Your thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that sits at the front of your neck. This gland secretes hormones responsible for regulating thyroxine and triiodothyronine levels in the body. Thyroxine is abbreviated as "T4," while triiodothyronine is abbreviated as "T3." Thyroid hormones are important as they help control:

Metabolism

Energy

Heart rate

Digestion

Mood

Body temperature

Since the thyroid gland has the capacity to affect all organs in the body, a minimal thyroid disorder has the power to make a person feel ill.

Initial Symptoms of a Low-Functioning Thyroid

Early hypothyroidism may also be asymptomatic, while some may simply feel tired despite adequate rest. The symptoms include weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation, sadness, forgetfulness, and loss of concentration. Skin and hair issues including dry skin, thinning hair, or puffiness of the face, are common early signs. Muscle aches, arthralgias or bradycardia are other symptoms. Women may note menstrual irregularities or heavier periods which may occur long before any abnormal laboratory test results.

Early Symptoms of an Overactive Thyroid

Hyperthyroidism can also present with signs of weight loss even when food intake is normal or even excessive. The signs also include sensitivity to heat, sweatiness, irritability, anxiety, agitatedness, insomnia, palpitations, shaking of both hands, passage of bowel movements every day, diarrhoea, warmness and wetness of the skin, and brittle and hairy hair. All these signs are anticipated and will occur even before an individual can note that levels of thyroid hormones are anomalous, particularly in autoimmune conditions, which include Graves' disease.

Who Could Be At Risk in India?

Thus, the vulnerability is five to eight times greater in females compared to that of the male gender. The risk also rises above 60 years of age. The possible risk factors in the Indian context for thyroid conditions may also include family antecedents, pregnancy and puerperal periods, iodine deficit or excess radiation exposure, and the presence of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Why Early Attention is Important?

If these conditions of the thyroid are not treated, they may lead to serious complications. For example, if an individual has hypothyroidism, he or she may have complications such as heart disease, infertility, depression, or nerve damage.

Screening Tips for Early Detection

Examination for the thyroid needs to be carried out for females above 30 years of age, pregnant females, females with any relatives with a history of any issues concerning the thyroid, and females without any reason for the issues and problems that they are facing. Thyroid issues and problems might be easily identified with the help of blood tests. Consuming iodised salt will help us control this problem.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information.