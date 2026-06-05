Thyroid nodules: Early symptoms, causes, cancer risk, diagnosis and advanced scar-free treatment options

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 5, 2026 6:12 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. T. Seetam Kumar
Thyroid nodules are lumps which form within the thyroid gland located in the front neck area. Most nodules are benign (non-cancerous), though some may produce excess hormones or cause cosmetic or pressure-related symptoms. Patients present nodules which contain different size variations between solid and cystic and mixed types.
In an exclusive chat with TheHealthSite.com, Dr T Seetam Kumar, Consultant Neuro & Vascular Interventional Radiology of Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, "Thyroid nodules occur in approximately 50 to 60 percent of adults, who will develop one or more nodules during their lifetime, which doctors usually discover through ultrasound imaging. The occurrence of cancer exists in only 5 to 10 percent of nodules."
Dr Seetam further explained that thyroid nodules can develop for several reasons. The most common reason for this condition occurs when people do not get enough iodine through their diet. The condition can also run in families because people who have close relatives with thyroid problems tend to develop the condition themselves. Nodule development results from both hormonal changes and thyroid gland overactivity or underactivity.
"The condition known as thyroiditis results in thyroid gland inflammation which causes lump formation. The thyroid gland experiences two growth patterns which include excessive cell multiplication and the development of fluid-filled cysts that result in nodules. Most thyroid nodules are harmless but a doctor should examine them to determine whether any serious medical condition exists," the doctor added.
The correct diagnosis process distinguishes between benign and malignant nodules which helps identify the appropriate treatment method.
Tests such as:
Complications if left untreated
First aid or emergency management
Thyroid nodules typically do not require emergency medical treatment. People should obtain emergency medical assistance when they experience:
The medical procedure will create improvements that I will experience:
RFA and Microwave Ablation provide safe and effective treatment options for benign thyroid nodules which do not leave surgical scars. The procedure delivers excellent symptom relief while enhancing cosmetic appearance and maintaining thyroid function. The best results depend on interventional radiologists and endocrinologists who perform direct evaluations and accurate diagnoses.