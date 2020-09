Anxiety can have a severe impact on people’s quality of life and ability to work and socialise, and anti-anxiety medication does not always have a lasting effect. There may be many causes for this condition and experts have been studying for years on how to deal with it. Current examinations for anxiety disorders usually focus on dysfunction of the nervous system and do not take into account the role of the endocrine system. Now, according to a new study at Kyiv City Clinical hospital in Ukraine, people with autoimmune inflammation of their thyroid may be at a higher risk of developing anxiety. The results presented at the European Society of Endocrinology’s e-ECE 2020 Conference being held from September 5 to 9 showed that thyroid inflammation should be investigated as an underlying factor in psychiatric disorders such as anxiety. Also Read - Ashwagandha, brahmi and other Ayurvedic herbs for hypothyroidism

Role of endocrine system in anxiety and stress

Researchers are of the opinion that these findings indicate that the endocrine system may play an important role in anxiety. Doctors should also consider the thyroid gland and the rest of the endocrine system as well as the nervous system when examining patients with anxiety. The thyroid gland produces hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3) that are essential for regulating heart, muscle and digestive function, brain development and bone maintenance. Autoimmune inflammation in the thyroid occurs when our bodies wrongly produce antibodies that attack the gland and cause damage. Also Read - 10 tell-tale signs of a mental health disorder

Thyroid inflammation seen in anxiety patients

Researchers investigated thyroid function in 29 men (average age 33.9) and 27 women (average age 31.7) with diagnosed anxiety who were experiencing panic attacks. Ultrasounds of their thyroid glands assessed thyroid function and levels of thyroid hormones were measured. The patients with anxiety showed signs of inflammation of their thyroid glands but their function was not affected with thyroid hormone levels all within the normal range, although slightly elevated. They also tested positive for antibodies directed against the thyroid. Treatment for 14 days with ibuprofen and thyroxine reduced thyroid inflammation, normalised thyroid hormone levels and reduced their anxiety scores, said the study. Also Read - Prevent hypothyroidism with diet modifications

Researchers now plan to conduct further studies to examine the levels of thyroid, sex and adrenal hormones — cortisol, progesterone, prolactin, oestrogen and testosterone — in patients with dysfunctional thyroid glands and anxiety disorders.

Get your thyroid under control naturally

This study proves that to deal with your anxiety problem, you need to get your thyroid functions under control. Other than taking medications, you can also try to do this naturally. There are some easy ways to do this. Ensure that you get at least 15 minutes of sunlight daily. Vitamin D is important for the proper functioning of the thyroid glands. Have foods rich in B vitamins and include nuts and seeds in your diet. Dairy products are naturally rich in iodine. So, include milk, cheese and yogurt in your daily diet. Eating beans regularly will also improve thyroid function. These are a rich source of protein, essential minerals and vitamins, antioxidants and complex carbohydrates. It also helps with constipation, which is a common side effect of hypothyroidism. Exercise regularly and keep your weight under control.

(With inputs from IANS)