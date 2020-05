Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the middle of lower part of the neck, just below your Adam’s apple. It produces two hormones, T3 (thyroxine) and T4 (triiodothyronine), that play an important role in regulating metabolism and energy use. These hormones also impact a host of other body functions, including heart rate, skin maintenance, growth, temperature regulation, fertility and digestion. Also Read - Actor Lorna Nickson Brown was oblivious to her thyroid cancer, symptoms you may miss

World Thyroid Day was first observed on May 25, 2008. Since then it has been organised every by the American Thyroid Association and European Thyroid Association to promote awareness and understanding about thyroid health and the advancements made in treating thyroid diseases. Also Read - Thyromegaly: Everything you need to know about this condition

Thyroid disease occurs when this gland produces too much hormone (hyperthyroidism) or not enough (hypothyroidism). There is a significant burden of thyroid diseases worldwide. Last year, a clinical survey estimates indicated that around 32% of people suffer from various thyroid related disorders in India. The survey cited hyperthyroidism thyroid nodules, thyroiditis, goitre, hypothyroidism and thyroid cancer as the common thyroid diseases in the country. Let’s understand the cause and risk factors of these conditions. Also Read - Want to get rid of goitre? Go au naturel

Hyperthyroidism

Sometimes your thyroid gland may become overactive and produce too much of its hormone. This condition is known as hyperthyroidism. The most common cause of hyperthyroidism is Graves’ disease, which affects about 70 percent of people with an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder in which your body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, causing it to overproduce its hormone. Nodules on the thyroid also lead to hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is the opposite of hyperthyroidism. Here the thyroid gland becomes underactive, leading to too little thyroid hormone production. The most common causes of hypothyroidism include Hashimoto’s disease, surgery to remove the thyroid gland, or damage from radiation treatment. (Hashimoto’s disease occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the thyroid gland and its ability to produce hormones.)

Thyroid nodules

Thyroid nodules are growths that form on or in the thyroid gland. They can be solid or fluid-filled. This thyroid disorder is more common in people living in iodine-sufficient countries. Iodine deficiency and Hashimoto’s disease are believed to be the main cause of this condition. (The Thyroid gland takes iodine, found in many foods, to convert it into thyroid hormones.)

Most thyroid nodules are benign, but they can turn cancerous in rare cases. Thyroid nodules are more common in women than men, and the risk increases with age. In severe cases, they can grow large and cause swelling in the neck, breathing and swallowing difficulties, pain, and lead to goitre.

Thyroiditis

Thyroiditis occurs when there is swelling, or inflammation, of the thyroid gland, which lead to over- or under-production of thyroid hormone. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common form of thyroiditis. It is an autoimmune condition caused by anti-thyroid antibodies and it usually results in hypothyroidism. Women are five times more likely to develop this condition than men.

Goitre

It is a noncancerous enlargement of the thyroid gland. Iodine deficiency in the diet is the most common cause of goitre, accounting for over 90% of goitre cases worldwide. Goitre can affect anyone at any age, but it is more common after the age of 40 and in women. Family medical history, certain medication usage, pregnancy, and radiation exposure are among other risk factors of goitre.

Thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer is the most common type of endocrine cancer in children, though it occurs rarely. This type of cancer is diagnosed in less than 1 out of every 1 million children under age 10 every year. The rate is slightly higher in adolescents, with about 15 cases per million in teens age between 15- to 19-year-olds.