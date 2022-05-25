What Should You Eat If You Suffer From Hypo Or Hyperthyroidism?

What you eat matters a lot when you have thyroid. Here's a list of foods that people with hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism should eat.

World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 to raise awareness and understanding of thyroid diseases and how they can be managed. For the unversed, the thyroid is a term used for health issues where the thyroid (the butterfly gland in your neck) does not produce enough hormones to keep the body running smoothly. When your thyroid makes wither too little or too much of these hormones, it is called a thyroid disease.

When your body makes too little of the thyroid hormone, it is called hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, is when your body makes too much of the thyroid hormone. Both conditions can become pretty serious if left ignored.

Role Of Diet In Managing Thyroid

While there's no thyroid diet but there's evidence that diet plays a vital role in managing your thyroid hormone. Some of the common causes that lead to different types of thyroids include iodine deficiency, taking certain medications that interfere with thyroid production, genetic disorder, etc. In short, you need to keep an eye on what you eat if you suffer from any of the aforementioned types of thyroids: hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland fails to produce enough thyroid hormone. Thyroid hormones are necessary for development, repair, and metabolism. Hypothyroidism causes the following symptoms:

fatigue

cold sensitivity

constipation

dry skin

weight gain

puffy face

hoarseness

muscle weakness

high cholesterol levels in the blood

aches, soreness, and rigidity in the muscles

joint discomfort, stiffness,

oedema

changes in menstrual cycles

hair thinning

slow heart rate

depression

memory problems

thyroid gland enlargement (goitre)

Hypothyroid patients typically have a slower metabolism. Aerobic exercise has been shown in studies to help enhance thyroid hormone levels. Additionally, eating more protein may help boost your metabolism.

What To Eat If You Have Hypothyroidism?

With that said, you should eat a well-balanced diet if you have hypothyroidism:

You may like to read

Iodine

Iodine is required for healthy thyroid function. Iodized salt can assist your thyroid in producing the hormones required for growth and development. Iodine is also found in seaweed, seafood, dairy, eggs, fresh fruit, unsalted nuts, oats, potatoes, honey and maple syrup. Iodine supplements are also an option, but they're not recommended if you are already receiving treatment for hypothyroidism.

Selenium

Studies suggest that selenium is one of the most important nutrients to include in your diet if you have hypothyroidism. Selenium is believed to support metabolism and synthesize thyroid hormones. It can be found in seafood, eggs, broccoli, seeds, nuts, garlic and organ meats.

Vitamin D

Several studies have found a link between low levels of vitamin D and hypothyroidism. While the best source of vitamin D is the sun, you can find it in some foods, including egg yolks, fatty fish, fortified food, orange juice, dairy and plant milk.

Vitamin B

Thyroid function and hormone homeostasis require all of the B vitamins. Vitamin B6, for example, which can be found in whole grains, pork, and dairy products, aids the thyroid in producing hormones from iodine. Vitamin B12, which may be found in poultry, fish, and meat, aids in the reduction of fatigue by converting nutrients into energy.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism occurs when your body produces too much thyroid hormone. Thyrotoxicosis is another name for this condition. Thyroid hormone production may be increased if the thyroid gland is hyperactive. Hyperthyroidism can be genetic in some cases. Hyperthyroidism can frequently be confused with other medical conditions due to its wide spectrum of symptoms, including:

unexpected weight loss

increased hunger

irritation, and anxiousness

mood swings

sleeping problems

sweating

rapid heartbeat

fatigue

muscle weakness

minor shaking or hand tremor

more frequent bowel motions or other bowel movement alterations

skin thinning

fragile, fine hair

menstrual changes

a lump at the base of your neck

What To Eat If You Have Hyperthyroidism?

People with this condition should include the following in their diet:

Iodine

The mineral iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones. Thyroid hormones can be reduced by eating a low-iodine diet. Some of the foods rich in iodine include seaweed, seafood, dairy, eggs, fresh fruit, unsalted nuts, oats, potatoes, honey and maple syrup.

Iron

Many crucial biological activities, including thyroid functioning, require iron. This mineral is required for blood cells to transport oxygen to all of the cells of your body. Dried beans, green leafy vegetables, nuts, lentils, red meat, seeds, whole grains and red meat are some of the iron-rich foods that you can include in your diet.

Selenium

Selenium is also important for people with hyperthyroidism as it helps balance thyroid hormone levels. Selenium-rich foods also help prevent cell damage. Some of the good sources of selenium include chia seeds, mushrooms, tea, meat, rice, oats bran, poultry, sunflower seeds, couscous and Brazil nuts.

Healthy fats

Whole-food fats that are essentially unprocessed may assist to decrease inflammation. This helps to maintain thyroid function and hormone balance. In a low-iodine diet, nondairy lipids are essential. Some of the foods rich in healthy fats include flaxseed oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, avocado, nuts and seeds.

Zinc

Zinc aids in the conversion of food into energy. This mineral is also beneficial to your immune system and thyroid. Chickpeas, cocoa powder, cashews, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds and lamb are some of the good sources of zinc you can include in your diet.

Calcium and vitamin D

Hyperthyroidism creates brittle and weak bones. Treatment can help you regain your bone mass. Vitamin D and calcium are essential for proper bone development. Foods rich in these nutrients include spinach, collard greens, kale, okra, orange juice, almond milk, Calcium-fortified cereals, mushrooms, and fatty fish.

Avoid These Foods

If you have hypothyroidism, then you should avoid eating the following foods:

Containing excess iodine

Gluten-rich foods

Soy

Caffeine

Cruciferous vegetables

Fatty foods

Sugary foods

Avoid the following foods if you have hyperthyroidism:

Caffeine

Alcohol

Full-fat milk

Added sugar