World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 to raise awareness and understanding of thyroid diseases and how they can be managed. For the unversed, the thyroid is a term used for health issues where the thyroid (the butterfly gland in your neck) does not produce enough hormones to keep the body running smoothly. When your thyroid makes wither too little or too much of these hormones, it is called a thyroid disease.
When your body makes too little of the thyroid hormone, it is called hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, is when your body makes too much of the thyroid hormone. Both conditions can become pretty serious if left ignored.
While there's no thyroid diet but there's evidence that diet plays a vital role in managing your thyroid hormone. Some of the common causes that lead to different types of thyroids include iodine deficiency, taking certain medications that interfere with thyroid production, genetic disorder, etc. In short, you need to keep an eye on what you eat if you suffer from any of the aforementioned types of thyroids: hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.
Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland fails to produce enough thyroid hormone. Thyroid hormones are necessary for development, repair, and metabolism. Hypothyroidism causes the following symptoms:
Hypothyroid patients typically have a slower metabolism. Aerobic exercise has been shown in studies to help enhance thyroid hormone levels. Additionally, eating more protein may help boost your metabolism.
With that said, you should eat a well-balanced diet if you have hypothyroidism:
Iodine is required for healthy thyroid function. Iodized salt can assist your thyroid in producing the hormones required for growth and development. Iodine is also found in seaweed, seafood, dairy, eggs, fresh fruit, unsalted nuts, oats, potatoes, honey and maple syrup. Iodine supplements are also an option, but they're not recommended if you are already receiving treatment for hypothyroidism.
Studies suggest that selenium is one of the most important nutrients to include in your diet if you have hypothyroidism. Selenium is believed to support metabolism and synthesize thyroid hormones. It can be found in seafood, eggs, broccoli, seeds, nuts, garlic and organ meats.
Several studies have found a link between low levels of vitamin D and hypothyroidism. While the best source of vitamin D is the sun, you can find it in some foods, including egg yolks, fatty fish, fortified food, orange juice, dairy and plant milk.
Thyroid function and hormone homeostasis require all of the B vitamins. Vitamin B6, for example, which can be found in whole grains, pork, and dairy products, aids the thyroid in producing hormones from iodine. Vitamin B12, which may be found in poultry, fish, and meat, aids in the reduction of fatigue by converting nutrients into energy.
Hyperthyroidism occurs when your body produces too much thyroid hormone. Thyrotoxicosis is another name for this condition. Thyroid hormone production may be increased if the thyroid gland is hyperactive. Hyperthyroidism can be genetic in some cases. Hyperthyroidism can frequently be confused with other medical conditions due to its wide spectrum of symptoms, including:
People with this condition should include the following in their diet:
The mineral iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones. Thyroid hormones can be reduced by eating a low-iodine diet. Some of the foods rich in iodine include seaweed, seafood, dairy, eggs, fresh fruit, unsalted nuts, oats, potatoes, honey and maple syrup.
Many crucial biological activities, including thyroid functioning, require iron. This mineral is required for blood cells to transport oxygen to all of the cells of your body. Dried beans, green leafy vegetables, nuts, lentils, red meat, seeds, whole grains and red meat are some of the iron-rich foods that you can include in your diet.
Selenium is also important for people with hyperthyroidism as it helps balance thyroid hormone levels. Selenium-rich foods also help prevent cell damage. Some of the good sources of selenium include chia seeds, mushrooms, tea, meat, rice, oats bran, poultry, sunflower seeds, couscous and Brazil nuts.
Whole-food fats that are essentially unprocessed may assist to decrease inflammation. This helps to maintain thyroid function and hormone balance. In a low-iodine diet, nondairy lipids are essential. Some of the foods rich in healthy fats include flaxseed oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, avocado, nuts and seeds.
Zinc aids in the conversion of food into energy. This mineral is also beneficial to your immune system and thyroid. Chickpeas, cocoa powder, cashews, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds and lamb are some of the good sources of zinc you can include in your diet.
Hyperthyroidism creates brittle and weak bones. Treatment can help you regain your bone mass. Vitamin D and calcium are essential for proper bone development. Foods rich in these nutrients include spinach, collard greens, kale, okra, orange juice, almond milk, Calcium-fortified cereals, mushrooms, and fatty fish.
If you have hypothyroidism, then you should avoid eating the following foods:
Avoid the following foods if you have hyperthyroidism:
