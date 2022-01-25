Untreated Thyroid Problems Can Lead To Weight Gain, Infertility, Heart Problems And More: Warns Doctor

One in every 10 women suffering from hypothyroidism

There is a rising prevalence of thyroid disorders in India. Hypothyroidism, particularly, is more common, with a prevalence of about 11 per cent, and is found to affect women more commonly than men.

Thyroid disorders are now very common in both men and women. When left untreated, thyroid problems like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism cause hormonal imbalances, menstruation, weight, skin, infertility, and heart problems, more commonly in women. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, interference with ovulation (release of an egg), and an increase in the risk of miscarriage and preterm birth. Early diagnosis and treatment are the key in managing thyroid health, say doctors.

The prevalence of thyroid disorders is rising in India, most likely due to a lack of awareness about this condition. The thyroid produces thyroid hormone that controls how fast you burn calories, how fast your heart beats, among many other activities in the body. Diseases of the thyroid can cause it to make either too much or too little of the hormone. Hypothyroidism, also known as an underactive thyroid, is seen when the thyroid does not make enough thyroid hormones, while hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid occurs when the thyroid makes more thyroid hormone than your body requires.

There is an increasing trend of thyroid disease in the present day. Hypothyroidism is the most widespread thyroid dysfunction among women, and one in every 10 women seems suffering from hypothyroid, said Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar.

There were many cases of hypothyroid last year, and she cited pandemic, covid lockdown and sedentary lifestyle, as the reason behind increasing trend of hypothyroid in society.

"One or two miscarriages were seen due to high thyroid levels. Mostly it is observed between 30 to 35 years. But now due to changing lifestyle, it is seen in the age group 25 to 30 also. It is imperative to tackle thyroid disorders as they can cause problems with menstruation," the gynaecologist asserted.

Beware of health complications related to thyroid disorders

Dr. Surabhi explained, "The thyroid controls the menstrual cycle. Too much or too little thyroid hormone can make periods very light, heavy, or irregular, or stop the periods for a few months which is called amenorrhoea."

"These thyroid problems can cause early menopause and even complications to the baby during pregnancy. Low thyroid hormone levels can make you pile up those excess kilos, even if the number of calories eaten remains constant. Thyroid problems can cause rapid and irregular heartbeat, palpitations, and even heart failure. Thyroid disorders can make one anxious, nervous, restless, irritated, and even depressed. Other issues like dry, pale skin, itchiness, hair loss, slow-healing wounds, and thick, dry, and brittle nails are commonly seen in thyroid patients," she added.

Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can lead to impaired fertility

Thyroid hormones also play an important role in the regulation of body metabolism, energy levels, body weight, internal temperature, menstrual cycles, the functioning of the lungs and heart and other vital organs.

Thyroid disorders are common in the Indian population, and hypothyroidism, in particular, is more common, with a prevalence of about 11 per cent. This condition affects women more commonly than men, stated Dr. Sneha Sathe, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility Mumbai.

Talking about the symptoms, she said "In the early stages of hypothyroidism, there are often no noticeable symptoms. But if left untreated, hypothyroidism can lead to a number of health problems such as weight gain, menstrual disturbances, infertility, depression, kidney disease, and heart problems."

Dr. Sathe continued, "The most common cause of hyperthyroidism is Graves' disease. In women, hyperthyroidism can lead to menstrual irregularities, impaired fertility, and an increased risk of early pregnancy loss. In men, hyperthyroidism can cause a marked reduction in sperm count,"

The importance of early diagnosis and treatment

Dr. Sathe cautioned that an over or underactive thyroid can interfere with regular cyclical ovulation (release of an egg from your ovary) and thus lead to difficulty in conceiving, as well as cause problems during pregnancy itself.

"Early diagnosis and treatment are key in managing thyroid health. A simple blood test to measure your TSH level can give an idea about any thyroid dysfunction. Your doctor can then advise further tests and also initiate treatment if it is required," she concluded.

