Thyroid Awareness Month: Some Myths And Facts About Thyroid Disorders

One in every 10 women suffering from hypothyroidism

All patients with thyroid problems develop goitre - It's a myth. Some of the common myths about thyroid problems are debunked here

Every year, January is observed as 'Thyroid Awareness Month' to raise awareness regarding the various health problems connected to the thyroid. For the unversed, the thyroid is a butterfly shape gland situated in front of the neck. It produces thyroid hormones called T3 and T4 under the effect of Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) which is secreted from the pituitary. T3 and T4 act on virtually every organ of the body and maintain basal metabolic rate (BMR). Disorders of the thyroid gland involve underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism), thyroid swelling (goitre), and benign and malignant (cancerous) nodules of the thyroid gland.

When to get tested for thyroid problems?

Hypothyroidism: At birth, irrespective of symptoms, all newborn babies should be screened for hypothyroidism.

If a child has poor height gain or delayed puberty, inattention in school, declining scholastic performance, or presence of goitre, vitiligo or type 1 diabetes mellitus, he/she should be screened for hypothyroidism.

TRENDING NOW

Adults should be screened when they have a non-specific feeling of fatigue, lethargy, feeling cold all the time, unexplained hair loss or weight gain, constipation, unexplained infertility, goitre, or family history of hypothyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism: A person should be screened for hyperthyroidism if one has shakiness of hands, feeling of fast heartbeats, sweating, weight loss despite increased food intake, chronic diarrhoea, increased anxiousness, lack of sleep, easy irritability, goitre or infertility.

Some myths and facts about thyroid disorders

There are a lot of myths about thyroid disorders. Some of the common ones are debunked here:

You may like to read

Myth: Hypothyroidism is a disorder of middle-aged women

Fact: Hypothyroidism can affect a person of any age and gender. In fact, congenital hypothyroidism can affect a child even before birth during intrauterine life. As normal thyroid function is essential for brain development. So, you should insist on your paediatrician for a thyroid screen of the newborn baby even if he/she doesn't have any problem at birth.

Myth: All patients with thyroid problems develop goitre

Fact: In fact, most patients with thyroid problem doesn't develop goitre nowadays in part due to Iodine fortification of salts. You should not wait for goitre to happen until you get tested. If you have any symptoms indicating hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism then you should get tested yourself.

Myth: I can't lose weight if I have hypothyroidism

Fact: If your hypothyroidism is well controlled, it does not affect the ability to lose weight.

Myth: Once my TSH is normal, I can stop taking levothyroxine tablets

Fact: Your TSH report is normal because you are regularly using levothyroxine tablets. Most patients with hypothyroidism require lifelong levothyroxine (T4) replacement with adjustment of dosages at intervals advised by your Endocrinologist.

Myth: Hypothyroidism can be managed with the regulation of diet

Fact: No modification of diet alone can bring back your thyroid hormone to normalcy. Hypothyroidism requires levothyroxine replacement, and it has virtually no side effects if taken according to the advice of an Endocrinologist.

Myth: Consumption of vegetables of Brassica family like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, etc., can cause goitre and hypothyroidism

Fact: A person with hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism can have the same diet as any other person. Cooked consumption of these vegetables does not have an effect on the thyroid. When taken in moderation, even raw consumption of these vegetables would not cause thyroid problems.

Myth: A lump or nodule in the thyroid means cancer

Fact: The majority of thyroid nodules are benign and, on average, only 5 per cent of nodules turned out to be malignant. Depending on the requirement, your Endocrinologist may advise you to undergo ultrasonography of thyroid nodule, and if required further, a needle test of nodule might be advised.

Myth: Thyroid cancer is not curable

Fact: Most thyroid cancer, if detected early, are easily curable with thyroid surgery and radioiodine treatment. In general, also a common type of thyroid cancer has a benign course compared to other cancers.

Myth: Being Hypothyroid, I can't become pregnant

Fact: With good control of hypothyroidism, you can easily plan pregnancy although during pregnancy it requires frequent monitoring.

Myth: If I have goitre, surgery is a must for me

Fact: Surgery is required in certain situations like when goitre is hampering swallowing or breathing or can be done for cosmetic purposes. Medically it is not required in every case of goitre. Goitre may reduce to some extent or may not reduce at all with medication depending on its duration.

The article is written by Dr. Raman Boddula, Consultant Endocrinologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

RECOMMENDED STORIES