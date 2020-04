If you have Iodine deficiency, it can cause goiter, which is nothing but the abnormal enlargement of the thyroid gland. @Shutterstock

If you have hypothyroidism, you may experience tiredness, depression, sensitivity to cold and unexplained weight gain. It is characterized by an underactive thyroid. According to a new study at National Cancer Centre in South Korea, adults who work long hours are more likely to have this condition. This is regardless of the workers’ socioeconomic status or sex. The research, which was published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, says that overwork is a prevalent problem threatening the health and safety of workers worldwide.

The results of this study are all the more important in light of the fact that many people are now working from home. This change in workplace can automatically lead to long working hours. When you are in the comforts of your home, you don’t mind putting in a few extra hours. But this may not be good for your health as shown by this study.

Here, let us look at a few ways in which you can effectively deal with hypothyroidism.

Treatment options for hypothyroidism

If you have this condition, you need to take T4 (levothyroxine sodium) supplement as recommended at your doctor. Regular monitoring is necessary, and the dose of the medications can be changed accordingly.

Other than this, there are a few other things that you need to keep in mind. Iodine is an essential mineral for thyroid function. If you have Iodine deficiency, it can cause goiter, which is nothing but the abnormal enlargement of the thyroid gland. So, you need to consume enough iodine. Another thing to keep in mind is that soy and cruciferous vegetables are bad for your condition. So, keep cabbage, cauliflower, soy products, broccoli and Brussel sprouts away from your diet.

Prevention tips

It may not be possible for you to prevent the onset of hypothyroidism. But if you have a greater risk of this condition, talk to your doctor about dietary changes and lifestyle management. A history of autoimmune disease, radiation treatment to the head or neck and family history of thyroid issues increases your risk significantly. Some medications may also interfere with thyroid function. If you are taking any such drugs, talk to your doctor.