Thyroid and Uric Acid: Expert explains how hormone imbalance can raise gout risk

Both thyroid disorders and high uric acid levels are becoming increasingly common today. Most individuals believe that they occur as two distinct health conditions, but studies indicate that imbalance in thyroid hormones could determine the body metabolism which has the potential to impact the level of uric acid. Uric acid may cause issues like; gout (arthritis of a particular type), joint pains, kidney complications and so on; unless it is handled well.
The thyroid gland is important in maintaining the body metabolism. Thyroid hormones regulate the body energy use, protein breakdown and other activities happening in the body.
These metabolic functions can alter once the level of hormones consumed by the thyroid are altered thus it can influence the manner in which uric acid is synthesised and excreted by the body.
In hypothyroidism, the body synthesises fewer thyroid hormones and this reduces the metabolism.
This can lead to:
Consequently, hypothyroid patients are likely to be prone to increased uric acid in their bodies.
In hyperthyroidism, too many hormones is produced by the thyroid thereby accelerating the metabolism.
This can cause:
Owing to this fact, hyperthyroidism may as well increase the Uric acid levels.
Increasing uric acid levels because of a thyroid imbalance may cause a person to have the following symptoms:
In case the symptoms continue, it is advisable to get medical opinion.
Uric acid can be managed with the help of thyroid health and lifestyle changes.
A regular check up of the TSH, T3, and T4 levels is significant in case of a thyroid condition. The early detection of insufficiency and the control of high uric acid are some of the complications that can be avoided with the help of monitoring thyroid hormones and prevention of imbalance.
Being hydrated serves to remove uric acid in the body by passing it as urine. Doctors usually prescribe taking 8-10 glasses of water per day. Sufficiency of hydration may also lead to prevention of uric acid causes of kidney stones.
Vitamin C might be helpful in lowering the levels of uric acid. Good sources include:
In case of necessity, vitamin C supplements may be taken with the consultation of a doctor.
A study, conducted in the National Library of Medicine, has indicated that low-purine diet may be used to manage the uric acid levels. You can include foods such as:
These foods can assist in supporting general metabolic conditions.
Some dietary products and beverages might raise the levels of uric acid and must be avoided, particularly when an individual has thyroid diseases.
High concentration of purines is found in red meat and organ meat and may cause uric acid to build up.
Protein is crucial but ingesting in large quantities of pulses or protein supplements in the absence of medical advice can increase the level of uric acid. Dietary advice should be given to the thyroid patient by a doctor or nutritionist.
Packaged juices, high-fructose soft drinks, and beverages raise the level of uric acid and should be avoided.
The thyroid hormone imbalance is capable of affecting the uric acid levels through alteration of the metabolism of the body. Without managed properly, this can risk raised chances of gout, joint pain and kidney issues.
However, both thyroid illnesses and elevated UA levels can be treated with ease in case of regular checkups of the thyroid levels, healthy diet, proper hydration, frequent physical exercises, and expert care.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
