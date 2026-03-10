Thyroid and Uric Acid: Expert explains how hormone imbalance can raise gout risk

Thyroid disorders may influence uric acid levels and increase gout risk. An expert explains the metabolic link, symptoms to watch for, and why timely diagnosis matters.

Both thyroid disorders and high uric acid levels are becoming increasingly common today. Most individuals believe that they occur as two distinct health conditions, but studies indicate that imbalance in thyroid hormones could determine the body metabolism which has the potential to impact the level of uric acid. Uric acid may cause issues like; gout (arthritis of a particular type), joint pains, kidney complications and so on; unless it is handled well.

How Are Thyroid and Uric Acid Connected?

The thyroid gland is important in maintaining the body metabolism. Thyroid hormones regulate the body energy use, protein breakdown and other activities happening in the body.

These metabolic functions can alter once the level of hormones consumed by the thyroid are altered thus it can influence the manner in which uric acid is synthesised and excreted by the body.

Hypothyroidism (Underactive Thyroid)

In hypothyroidism, the body synthesises fewer thyroid hormones and this reduces the metabolism.

This can lead to:

Slower kidney function

Less effective capacity by the kidneys to eliminate uric acid in the body.

Slow accumulation of uric acid in the blood.

Consequently, hypothyroid patients are likely to be prone to increased uric acid in their bodies.

Hyperthyroidism (Overactive Thyroid)

In hyperthyroidism, too many hormones is produced by the thyroid thereby accelerating the metabolism.

This can cause:

Quick degeneration of proteins in the body.

The elevated metabolism of purines.

Increased uric acid production.

Owing to this fact, hyperthyroidism may as well increase the Uric acid levels.

Symptoms of High Uric Acid

Increasing uric acid levels because of a thyroid imbalance may cause a person to have the following symptoms:

Pain in the joints (and mostly the big toe). Peripartal erythema and swelling. Morning stiffness Suffering or pain during walking. Kidney stone formation Passive urination or discomfort during urination. Hair loss Sleep disturbances Certain skin problems

In case the symptoms continue, it is advisable to get medical opinion.

How to Prevent High Uric Acid Levels If You Have Thyroid Problems?

Uric acid can be managed with the help of thyroid health and lifestyle changes.

1. Get Thyroid Tests Regularly

A regular check up of the TSH, T3, and T4 levels is significant in case of a thyroid condition. The early detection of insufficiency and the control of high uric acid are some of the complications that can be avoided with the help of monitoring thyroid hormones and prevention of imbalance.

2. Drink Enough Water

Being hydrated serves to remove uric acid in the body by passing it as urine. Doctors usually prescribe taking 8-10 glasses of water per day. Sufficiency of hydration may also lead to prevention of uric acid causes of kidney stones.

3. Eat Vitamin C Rich Foods

Vitamin C might be helpful in lowering the levels of uric acid. Good sources include:

Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Lemon water

Oranges

Guava

In case of necessity, vitamin C supplements may be taken with the consultation of a doctor.

4. Choose Low-Purine Foods

A study, conducted in the National Library of Medicine, has indicated that low-purine diet may be used to manage the uric acid levels. You can include foods such as:

Bottle gourd

Ridge gourd

Tinda

Carrots

Apples

Papaya

Oranges

Low-fat dairy products

These foods can assist in supporting general metabolic conditions.

What to Avoid

Some dietary products and beverages might raise the levels of uric acid and must be avoided, particularly when an individual has thyroid diseases.

Limit Red Meat

High concentration of purines is found in red meat and organ meat and may cause uric acid to build up.

Avoid Excess Protein Supplements and Pulses

Protein is crucial but ingesting in large quantities of pulses or protein supplements in the absence of medical advice can increase the level of uric acid. Dietary advice should be given to the thyroid patient by a doctor or nutritionist.

Reduce Sugary and Fructose-Rich Drinks

Packaged juices, high-fructose soft drinks, and beverages raise the level of uric acid and should be avoided.

Conclusion

The thyroid hormone imbalance is capable of affecting the uric acid levels through alteration of the metabolism of the body. Without managed properly, this can risk raised chances of gout, joint pain and kidney issues.

However, both thyroid illnesses and elevated UA levels can be treated with ease in case of regular checkups of the thyroid levels, healthy diet, proper hydration, frequent physical exercises, and expert care.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.