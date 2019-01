Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says “all is okay” after he underwent surgery for throat cancer. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan, had revealed in a social media post on Tuesday morning that his father was detected with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of cancer. He wrote in the post, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know…Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him.”

According to reports, Rakesh Roshan will be back home in a day or two. Rakesh underwent the surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, he replied in a message: “I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday.” A source close to the “Krrish” maker revealed: “Ever since the diagnosis, Rakeshji has been upbeat cheerful and not at all daunted by the setback. He went into surgery with his wife, brother (composer Rajesh Roshan), son Hrithik and daughter Sunaina by his side and the surgery went smoothly. He is expected home by the end of this week.”

In an earlier conversation, Rakesh had said: “I’ve always been a fighter and I believe in karma. I’ve always tried to do the right things in life. Somewhere I believe your deeds will be reflected in what you get in life. Setbacks, there will be, but I firmly believe God is watching over me and my family.”

Hrithik had broken the news of his father’s diagnosis via social media on Tuesday before the senior Roshan went in for surgery. The family’s well-wishers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prayed for his good health.

What you need to know about throat cancer

Throat cancer is one of the most cancers in India. Throat cancer affects the voice box, vocal cords, and other parts of the throat, such as the tonsils and oropharynx. Dr Tapaswini P Sharma, Senior Consultant, Head & Neck Surgical Oncologist, BLK Cancer Centre, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explains that throat cancer is quite common in smokers and those who chew tobacco. In throat cancer, the cancerous cells develop in the pharynx or larynx of the throat.

Causes of throat cancer

Smoking is the one main reasons. Passive smoking, too, can put you at high risk of throat cancer.

Alcohol: Excessive consumption of alcohol is one of the lesser known causes of throat cancer. Alcohol can lead to an increase in the absorption of toxic substances and production of the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase.

Faulty diet: Studies have found that beta-carotene, riboflavin, vitamin E, iron and selenium deficiency could be the cause of throat cancer.

Industrial pollutants: According to Dr Tapaswini, exposure to asbestos, nickel, paint, diesel, leather, coal or tar can increase your risk of throat cancer.

Treatment for early-stage throat cancer

Since Rakesh Roshan has been detected with early stage throat cancer, the common mode of treatment is single modality treatment which means only a single treatment option is chosen of the various options available. It usually includes surgery or radiation. According to Dr Sanjiv Badhwar, Consultant and Head – ENT, Head Neck Robotic Surgeon, Otolaryngologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, early-stage cancers usually require Ultrapulse C02 Laser assisted surgical excision of affected part followed by voice therapy to strengthen the voice box.

With inputs from IANS