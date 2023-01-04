Throat Cancer: 6 Unusual Symptoms of Larynx Cancer That May Show Up In Other Body Parts

Are you suffering from throat cancer? Here are some lesser-known symptoms associated with this chronic health condition.

Cancer is the leading cause of death globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer accounts for almost 10 million deaths annually. Some of the most common types of cancer are - prostate, lung, colon, breast, etc. However, there is one very dangerous type of cancer that can affect anyone irrespective of age and gender. Yes, you guessed it right! Throat cancer. Today, in this article we will talk about the lesser-known throat cancer and its various symptoms that one should be aware of.

What Is Throat Cancer?

Throat cancer, also known as larynx cancer refers to the condition in which uncontrolled cells start growing in the throat (pharyngeal cancer) or in the voice box (laryngeal cancer). The throat is a muscular tube that begins behind the nose and ends in the neck. When cells start growing uncontrollably in this region, it hinders the basic function of the organ, causing severe issues with the complete respiratory system. Some of the common symptoms that the body may show up while dealing with throat cancer are:

Persistent cough Change in voice Difficulty in swallowing Pain near the ear A lump or sore that doesn't heal Sore throat Not able to breathe properly

Unusual Symptoms of Throat Cancer

The condition comes with some signs that don't really get visibility in the throat region. Yes, you read that right. In addition to those that can affect the main parts of the throat, there are some unusual symptoms of larynx cancer that can affect other parts of your body, such as:

Earaches Nosebleeds Persistent nasal congestion Chronic sinus infections Frequent headaches Unexplained weight loss

All the above-listed symptoms of throat cancer can affect the mouth, tongue, tonsils, voice box, and windpipe. Sometimes, the disease can also cause mouth sores and a change of skin color inside your mouth or throat.

Who Is At Risk of Developing Throat Cancer?

Some of the risk factors associated with throat cancer include excessive use of tobacco, including smoking and chewing tobacco, excessive use of alcohol, poor diet (no fruits and seasonal vegetables in the diet), exposure to toxic substances, and Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).