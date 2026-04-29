Three distinct alzheimer’s patterns identified by scientists: What they mean for future treatments

As researchers investigate three distinct alzheimer's patterns the potential is clear for more effective Alzheimer's therapies that promote better care for patients and improve quality of life.

Three distinct alzheimer’s patterns identified by scientists.

With more progress being made in the fight against Alzheimer's disease researchers are now realising that the disease doesn't take the same path in every individual. A study released by the University of Southern California has provided new insights on this front with researchers discovering three different patterns of Alzheimer's progression in the brain which may well reshape treatment of the disease in the future.

Michael Donohue, PhD, professor of neurology and associate director of biostatistics at the "Most studies look at the average across participants, which can make it seem like everyone is slowly getting worse at the same rate," said, PhD, professor of neurology and associate director of biostatistics at the USC Epstein Family Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute at the Keck School of Medicine. "But we found that this approach masks major differences between people, suggesting that Alzheimer's disease is more variable than often depicted."

What did the study find? Alzheimer's has been considered a disease with a clear pattern usually starting with memory loss and then leading to more severe dementia. But now a study has revealed that there are three distinct patterns of cognitive decline based on the pattern of brain degeneration. The first is the " typical " subtype where degeneration starts in the memory region of the brain called the hippocampus which results in early symptoms of memory loss and confusion. This is the most common type that affects most people perception of Alzheimer's.

" subtype where degeneration starts in the memory region of the brain called the hippocampus which results in early symptoms of memory loss and confusion. This is the most common type that affects most people perception of Alzheimer's. The second is the " cortical " subtype where damage begins in other regions of the brain that are involved in language, reasoning and sensory functions. This type can show up as early problems with language, reasoning or object recognition rather than memory.

" subtype where damage begins in other regions of the brain that are involved in language, reasoning and sensory functions. This type can show up as early problems with language, reasoning or object recognition rather than memory. The third is the "subcortical" subtype that targets deeper parts of the brain. This may be associated with mood, attention and executive dysfunction. People can experience symptoms like slowed reaction times, decreased motivation or other behavioural changes before their memory becomes significantly impaired. Why are these findings important for treatments? Researchers say these findings demonstrate the need for a missing piece in the puzzle of Alzheimer's treatment such as individualised therapies. Like many other conditions Alzheimer's may demand treatment strategies that align with the pattern of brain deterioration. For example, the typical subtype might require memory-enhancing and cognitive therapies. Those with the cortical subtype may need early speech and occupational therapy while subcortical patients may need neuropsychiatric and behaviuoral therapies along with neurological treatments. Also Read Your Eyes Could Predict Alzheimer’s Disease: New Study Links Sinus And Pneumonia Bacteria To Brain Disorder

Epilepsy Isn’t Contagious Or Mental Illness, It’s A Neurological Disorder, Says Expert

Expert Explains Why Early Treatment Matters For 15 Million Indians With Epilepsy More News Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel Mumbai believes that these findings are particularly important because the current therapies for Alzheimer's disease have varying degrees of benefit. In his words, "These distinctions may potentially aid more personalized treatment which could possibly allow prediction of progression and also refine clinical trials by targeting potential therapies to specific disease subtypes."

Doctors may be able to assess which type of pattern the patient fits into and anticipate how it will develop allowing them to treat the disease at the right moment. Additionally this research could guide drug development that targets specific areas of the brain or mechanisms linked to each subtype increasing the likelihood of finding an effective treatment.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.