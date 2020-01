Yes, you guessed it right. It’s the nutmeg oil, the ancient medicine that was used to cure the plague and other infectious diseases. Even today the essential oil is popular as an Ayurveda medicine for treating various ailments. The oil is extracted from the seeds of the nutmeg fruit by steam distillation process.

Many products like fragrances and perfumes, cosmetics, soaps, mouthwash and incense sticks contain this oil. Nutmeg oil is also used as a flavouring agent and a spice in cooking dishes.

Health benefits of nutmeg oil

The nutmeg oil has stimulant, antibacterial, sedative, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and bactericidal properties. And these properties make it one of the best natural products for treating various ailments. Below are some of the health benefits of nutmeg oil

Boosts blood circulation

It is beneficial for those suffering from poor blood circulation. The refreshing aroma of nutmeg oil helps improves blood circulation, which enables transportation of oxygen to all cells in the body.

Treat respiratory infections

Most vapor rubs and cough syrups contain nutmeg oil. Thanks to the expectorant and decongestant properties, the oil is helpful in treating respiratory infections. How does it work? The oil loosens the mucus and phlegm deposits, which then easily moves out from the respiratory tract. Nutmeg oil is also a natural remedy for cough, cold, asthma and bronchitis.

Relieves menstrual cramps

If you suffer from menstrual cramps and irregularities, this oil can help you relieve the pain. Nutmeg oil has emmenagogue properties that help clear obstructed menses and regulate the menstrual cycle. Using this oil will also ease menstrual cycle associated symptoms such as abdominal pain, fatigue, mood swings, hormonal imbalances and depression.

Fights bad breath

Its woody aroma helps eliminate bad breath. Nutmeg’s antiseptic properties can help relieve aching gums and toothaches. The use of nutmeg oil can also help prevent oral infections, tooth decay and gum diseases.

Cures indigestion

Nutmeg oil is effective in treating stomach disorders such as flatulence, diarrhea, vomiting and indigestion. Gas can cause stomach ache; nutmeg oil can help eliminates the culprit. Additionally, the oil can boost appetite and aid in digestion.