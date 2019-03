According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has increased from 4.7 per cent in the year 1980 to 8.5 per cent in the year 2014. Also, it was the seventh leading cause of death in 2016. Type 1 diabetes (which is called as insulin-dependent, juvenile or childhood-onset) can happen due to deficient insulin production. Symptoms may include excessive excretion of urine, thirst, constant hunger, weight loss, vision changes, and fatigue. So, dealing with diabetes is the need of the hour. Now, a new study published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering stated that a novel and safe treatment for autoimmune diseases including Type-1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis (MS) that arise when the body’s immune cells attack itself, has been discovered.

Current treatments may help you get rid of these misfunctioning immune cells, but they also tend to destroy normal, protective immune cells, leaving patients vulnerable to immune deficiency. But, the new approach targets the misfunctioning immune cells while leaving the normal immune cells in place. And on testing in a mouse model mimicking Type-1 diabetes, the treatment delayed the onset of diabetes.

We brief you about some yoga poses which will help you control your blood sugar levels.

Supta Matsyendrasana (Lying-down body twist)

You will have to lie down and twist. This can help massage your internal organs and enhance digestion. It will also exert pressure on your abdominal organs and is helpful for people suffering from diabetes.

• Lie on your back, bringing your arms out to the sides with your palms facing down in a T position. Bend your right knee by placing your right foot on the left knee.

• Then, exhale and drop the right knee over to your left side of your body, twisting your spine and lower back. Look at your right fingertips.

• Shoulders should be flat to the floor and relax into the posture.

Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

It regulates your pancreas and is highly recommended for diabetics. Furthermore, also strengthens your abdominal muscles and is a good stress-buster.

•Lie on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart and arms by the side of your body.

•Then, fold your knees, with your hands backwards and hold your ankles.

•While breathing in, lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back.

•Look straight ahead and pay attention to your breath.

•Bend as much as your body permits you to.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

It tones your abdominal and pelvic organs and is beneficial for people with diabetes. Not only this, but it also helps you calm your mind.

• Sit down straight with your legs together by stretching them in front of you. Your head neck and spine should be erect. Then, place your palms on your respective knees.

• Bend your head forward to hold the toes without bending your knees.

• Take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Your head should be touching your knees

• Bend the arm and try to touch the elbow on the floor.