Colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the colon also known as your large intestine. Cramps and mild to severe pain in the abdomen are common symptom of colitis. Opioids are used to treat chronic pain in people with inflammatory bowel disease. But the drugs can cause severe and life-threatening side effects including difficulty breathing constipation sedation and addiction. A research team led by scientists at New York University College of Dentistry and Queen's University in Ontario has come up with a novel drug for relieving colitis pain without side effects. In mice study they found that