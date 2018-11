Too much of sitting can be bad for you. If you sit for long stretches at a time when you’re more likely to die earlier from any cause, reveals a study. Your brain could look just like that of someone with dementia if most of your time is involved in sitting. Sitting for long hours can invite heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Hence, you should see to it that you keep moving and taking frequent breaks. Moreover, if you are working then you can also go for a standing desk. Yes, you have heard us right!

A standing desk, also known as a stand-up desk can allow you to stand up and work. It is comfortable and you can also adjust the height and the angle as per your convenience. According to a study, using a standing desk can help you to kick-off your sedentary lifestyle. It can help you to stay healthy and hearty and enhance your productivity at work. Here, we tell you the benefits of using a standing desk.

It can help you to tackle back pain

Too much of sitting can put pressure on your spine and can invite back pain. According to the studies, using a standing desk can help people with back pain to deal with it. It can also help you to bid adieu to your neck pain.

It can reduce your risk of obesity

You will tend to put on weight if you take more calories instead of burning them. According to research, a standing desk can help you to melt your fat by burning those calories. You will be able to grill your annoying fat and eliminate your risk of obesity.

It can manage your blood sugar levels

According to a study, using a standing desk can help you to boost your metabolism and blood circulation. Some studies observed that sitting for a long time can spike your blood sugar levels and can add on to your body fat. Hence, you should try using a standing desk.

It can help you to perk-up your mood

Too much of sitting can make you feel sleepy and lazy. If you stand for some time then you will feel better. Standing can improve your blood circulation, and stimulate your brain activity and enhance your mood. You are bound to alternate your body weight between your left and right leg while standing. This, in turn, can improve your blood circulation, destroy stress and make your more productive. To top it all, you will feel active and will be able to carry out any task with ease.

It can help you to increase your longevity

You will be able to improve your lifespan if you adopt healthy lifestyle alterations like following a well-balanced diet, exercising and giving up your sedentary lifestyle. Using a standing desk can help you to keep health problems away. Ta da, you will be able to improve your well-being.