This Is Why Many People Suffer From Diarrhoea During Monsoon

Seek immediate treatment if feel pain while passing stools, and see blood in stools.

Monsoon increased the risk of water-borne diseases including diarrhoea. Here are some preventive tips to keep diarrhoea at bay during rainy days. Do follow these foolproof tricks and stay healthy and hearty.

Monsoon is the much-awaited season in India as it brings the much-needed relief from the extreme heat of the summer season. It is very common to crave fried foods such as bhajiya, vada, and samosa in rainy weather and thus we get attempted to street food. But eating outside during monsoons may not be a good idea, as food and water may get contaminated with harmful germs.

Dr. Meghraj Ingle, Director, Clinical Gastroenterology, Global Hospitals, Parel, explains the causes of diarrhoea during the monsoon season as well as how to prevent it.

Why should you avoid eating street food during monsoons?

During the monsoon season, the bacterial agents that can cause diarrhoea such as E. Coli, Salmonella, and Shigella may get transmitted through the faecal-oral route via consumption of contaminated food and water. This is usually seen when one drinks water that is contaminated with bacteria or eats food prepared with unclean and contaminated water.

Food can also get contaminated with harmful germs if street vendors fail to follow good hygiene practices while handling ingredients and cooking any dish. It can also happen when people eat food without properly washing or sanitizing their hands. Viruses such as norovirus and rotavirus can also lead to diarrhoea. Food contamination also causes parasites such as Giardia Lamblia to enter the digestive tract leading to chronic diarrhoea.

What are the symptoms that one should not ignore?

One can suffer from abdominal pain, cramping, watery stools, nausea, vomiting, fever, and fatigue. Furthermore, one can even feel pain while passing stools, and blood in stools. These symptoms are seen in children as well as adults. Do not ignore these symptoms and seek immediate treatment.

One should adhere to the guidelines given by the doctor only. Do not self-medicate.

Preventive measures that one should take during monsoon to avoid diarrhoea

Drink clean and boiled water

Don't forget to wash your hands before eating and after going to the washroom or touching any object.

Avoid eating fried street foods or sliced fruits as street vendors often use untreated and unclean water to wash and cook them.

One should thoroughly wash and cook vegetables as well as fruits with proper care.

Do not eat any raw foods such as salads.

One should also stay away from seafood and green leafy vegetables as they get contaminated due to dirty water and lead to diarrhoea.

Include probiotic foods such as yogurt and buttermilk as they are loaded with good bacteria, which help boost immunity, and ease digestion.

Ensure that the children are vaccinated against rotavirus, a contagious virus inviting diarrhoea.

Stay hydrated on a daily basis to eliminate toxins from the body.

Drink oral rehydration solution (ORS) to maintain appropriate electrolyte levels in the body.

