Getting cozy between the sheets may not be safe at a time that necessitates physical distancing. However, for many, sex hasn't been a pleasurable experience even in the pre-COVID-19 era. There are multiple reasons behind this, one of the most common being pain. Yes, many women experience pain and soreness in their vagina during and after sex. Here, we shed light on the reasons behind vaginal soreness and help you with a fool proof combat plan.

You are not sufficiently lubricated

This is the most common trigger behind pain during or after sex. Lack of lubrication, which leads to a sore vagina, can be due to various factors: reasons: Age, adherence to birth control measures, medications, etc. Penetrative sex leads to friction in the skin if the vagina is dry, resulting in tears. These tears hurt your vagina, making you more prone to infections.

Combat Plan: Foreplay is a must for natural lubrication. The vagina becomes larger, longer and wider during this act. It makes penetration deeper and more pleasurable. You may use artificial lubricants if need be.

You probably had super rough sex

Friction is good while it comes to sex. But too much of it can hurt your vagina. Also, if your partner’s penis is quite big, then it may make sex really painful because it hits your cervix during penetration.

Combat Plan: For friction related pain and vaginal swelling, an ice pack works as a great reliever. You can also wrap ice cubes in a thick cotton cloth and rest it outside your underwear for about 15 minutes. Don’t apply the ice directly inside the vagina. It may increase the irritation. A warm bath may also help. Talk to your partner about your discomfort and ask him to be gentle. Stay away from positions (doggy style for example) that maximise penetration. Woman on top can be a good option for you if you suffer from vaginal soreness. It gives you better control over penetration and the force applied.

You are allergic to latex

Condoms are made of latex. If you are sensitive to it, then you will experience vaginal irritation during sex and after the intercourse as well.

Combat Plan: An ice pack can soothe your vagina. If your doctor confirms latex allergy, then you should look for alternatives. However, they may have higher breakage and slippage rates. Work closely with your gynaecologist to figure out other ways that suit both you and your partner.

You have a gynaecological condition

Certain female health conditions like endometriosis (growth of the uterine lining outside the uterus), uterine fibroids (abnormal growths in and on the uterus) and vaginismus (unusual squeezing of the vaginal muscles) can hurt your vagina during and after intercourse. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), urinary tract infections and sexually transmitted infections could be the other culprit behind this condition. PID is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection.

Combat plan: Reach out to your gynaecologist to figure out the underlying condition for the right treatment. She may also help you find sex positions that suits your condition and works for you.