Due to the lockdown, now we don’t have to get up quite as early as usual or rush to the office or deal with the work pressure. We have plenty time to take rest, enjoy our favourite food and spend some good family time. We are literally doing nothing physical that can exhaust out energy, but still we feel so tired and many of us are struggling to sleep at the moment. Why is it so? This is because even when you’re doing nothing, there are plenty of reasons that might be draining your energy during the lockdown. These include:

Lack of outside time

Because of the lockdown, you’re not leaving the house as much as you used to. This lack of outside time can negatively affect your body. Remaining indoors for a considerable period of time means you’re not getting enough exposure to sunlight. Experts say this can impact the circadian rhythm, the body’s sleep and wake cycle, as the body needs enough exposure to sunlight to synthesize vitamin D. Disruptions with your body clock can impact your ability to focus and make you feel tired.

Being cut off from nature

Studies suggest that spending time with nature increases both physical and mental energy and make you feel more alive. Due to the lockdown, you are not able to reap these benefits.

Lack of socialization

Social distancing can also lead to boredom and tiredness, because some people get energy from talking and interacting in person with others. The need to practise physical distancing to prevent spread of the COVID-19 infection has dramatically reduced this important interaction.

Too much exposure to bad news

An overload of bad news can also cause your brain to shut down, leading to exhaustion, according to psychologists. When your mind is constantly occupied with anxious thoughts about what might happen, it can tire out your brain and lead to shutting down.

Lack of physical activity

When you’re spending most of the time in the same position, whether that be sitting or lying down, your body’s ability to take in oxygen decreases. This can lead to a huge drop in energy levels and motivation, which could also leave you feeling tired, sluggish and irritable.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO COMBAT THIS TIREDNESS?

First identify the anxiety triggers that may be depleting your energy. Also, consider making these lifestyle changes to stop feeling tired –