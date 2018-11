After a scorching summer and a wearisome monsoon, winter has arrived. “The nights are getting longer and festival decorations are going up, but for many people the winter season does not bode well. Cold weather can quickly flare-up the symptoms and make you more susceptible to illnesses. Cold weather, and particularly cold air, can majorly impact your respiratory health and for many, especially those with Chronic Lung Disease, that can spell problem. Dry air can trouble the airways of people with Lung Diseases which can lead to wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath,” says Dr Preyas Vaidya Consultant Pulmonologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. He lays down few tips.

While you cannot control the weather, you can bring down its impact on your respiratory health. Stay ahead by keeping the following tips in mind.