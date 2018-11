A tongue blister is painful, frustrating and irritating. They can make your life miserable and can rob your peace. You will find it difficult to eat or drink anything and thus can end up feeling low.

You may experience blisters on your tongue due to allergies and warts, smoking, due to the yeast infection, mouth ulcers and so on. You will exhibit symptoms like a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, those painful blisters or sores on the tongue or cheeks. Yes, you have heard it right! The blisters and unpleasant and it would be wiser to tackle them as soon as possible. Thus, you can opt for these smart hacks and say goodbye to your blisters on the tongue.

You can opt for yoghurt

Yogurt is considered as a natural probiotic and has anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to reduce the pain and inflammation. It is also loaded with antibacterial and antioxidant properties and can treat any infection linked to blisters. Just eat yoghurt today and you will feel amazing!

You can opt for salt

It is also called sodium chloride (NaCl) and can aid inflammation and pain caused which results due to the blisters. Furthermore, it is antibacterial in nature and can help you to treat an underlying infection that leads to blisters. You can add salt to that magnificent glass of warm water and rinse your mouth with it. This remedy will be very effective and you will notice the difference for sure!

You can opt for tea tree oil

Tea tree oil carries a compound known as terpinen-4-ol, which can exhibit anti-inflammatory properties against that oral candidiasis. Moreover, it also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties and can help you to tackle those tongue blisters. You should add some tea tree oil to the warm water and rinse your mouth with it.

You can opt for ice

Ice is jam-packed with anaesthetic and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to soothe those inflamed and painful tongue blisters. Just, place some ice cubes on your blisters and relax! You will feel good and be able to calm yourself down by dealing with those painful blisters.

You can opt for basil leaves

Basil leaves contain anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties and can help you to tackle your blister. You can chew on some basil leaves daily and ta da, those blisters will disappear.

You should load yourself up with vitamin B

You may experience tongue blisters due to vitamin B deficiency. So, just consume foods which are rich in vitamin B. You can eat as eggs, whole grains, salmons, oats and milk. Also, speak to your doctor about other foods which you can incorporate in your daily diet.