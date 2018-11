Yoga can help you to get rid of that pinched nerve in your neck. © Shutterstock

A pinched nerve in your neck can be troublesome and bothersome. It can make your life miserable. It can invite pain and discomfort. You will be unable to do your real-world activities easily. Due to applying too much pressure applied by the surrounding bones, muscles, cartilage, or tendons on a nerve or group of nerves, you may experience a pinched nerve. This can be frustrating and can snatch away your peace. Furthermore, this pressure can cause the nerve to lose its function and can lead to pain or numbness. Do you know that your nerves extend from the brain to your spinal cord and thus, send vital messages back and forth? If you are experiencing a pinched or compressed nerve then it may produce signals in the form of pain. But, remember that you should not ignore those signals.

If you are experiencing a pinched nerve in your neck, you may exhibit symptoms like the area can become numb, a sharp pain radiating outwards, needless sensation, your hands and feet can turn numb, and so on. You may also be at a risk of tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome and on.

You may experience a pinched nerve in your neck due to an injury, obesity, arthritis and stress. And if your nerve remains compressed for a longer period of time then you will need to visit your specialist who will help you to tackle your problem. Along with that, you can just try these natural solutions as well!

You can massage your neck

You will be able to relax your muscles and enhance the blood circulation to your neck if you massage the affected area. So, if you wish to deal with a pinched nerve in your neck then massaging with warm oil can be a good option. You can massage your neck with warm coconut oil.

You can opt for a hot and cold compress

Going for a cold compress can help you to manage your pain and inflammation. While a hot compress can help you to relax the muscles around the pinched nerve. Moreover, you will be able to improve your blood circulation to that area and this will help you to bid adieu to your pinched nerve.

You can opt for yoga:

Yes, you have heard it right! Yoga can help you to get rid of many health ailments and hence, you will be able to stay fit and fine. It can be beneficial for you. It can help you to stretch your neck muscles which may help you to relax and enhance your blood circulation. Thus, you will be able to recover soon. You can try doing a cobra pose or a downward dog pose and you are sorted!