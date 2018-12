A steroid hormone released by your body in response to stress and low blood glucose levels can be termed as cortisol. It is produced in the adrenal glands and it is essential for dealing with stress, regulating blood sugar levels, and tackling infections.

When your body feels endangered or is under tremendous stress, your brain releases a chemical which is known as adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). This hormone will trigger your adrenal glands to release cortisol. You will be able to determine your cortisol levels by opting for a cortisol test. High levels of cortisol can negatively affect your well-being. It can snatch away your peace and wreak your well-being.

If your cortisol level is high, you may experience weight gain, acne, skin thinning, headache, flushed face, conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, memory problems, bruising, slow healing, fatigue and so on. Furthermore, high estrogen levels, stress, tumours of the adrenal gland, issues with the pituitary gland and many more. So, here are few natural ways to normalize your cortisol levels and stay fit and fine.

You should opt for basil

The mighty basil is known for its medicinal properties and can help you to deal with many fatal health conditions. Moreover, that magnificent basil can also help you to destroy your stress and help you to manage your cortisol levels. You can try basil tea to help you do so. Just add some basil leaves in the water and boil the water. You can simmer and strain it and consume it immediately and you will surely be able to de-stress. This can help you to calm down.

You should opt for a massage

Massage is one of the effective ways to lower your cortisol levels and bid adieu to your stress. You will be able to stimulate your serotonin and dopamine levels and lower your anxiety and depression and lead a stress-free life. Since, you must be aware that stress can invite problems like weight gain, insomnia, fatigue and so on. So, just get that awesome massage by a professional. Don’t go overboard on it but.

You should opt for these foods

Do you know that few foods can help you to manage your cortisol levels? Yes, you have heard us here! Those foods like green tea, pears, banana, dark chocolate, fatty fish and fruits loaded with vitamin C like citrus foods can help you to maintain good cortisol levels. But, you should also cut down of foods which can increase your cortisol levels. Avoid opting for caffeine, alcohol, refined sugar and so on.

The takeaway message: You should exercise regularly, sleep peacefully, relax and spend some time outdoors with nature, you can also do yoga and meditation. See to it that you don’t stress yourself.