There are several factors which can contribute to your overall height. Yes, you have heard us! Along with genetic factors, other things like a well-balanced diet and exercise and so on, are also responsible for you becoming tall. So, if you wish to become tall you should exercise on a regular basis, try to maintain a proper posture and strengthen your immunity. Read on to know more about how you can increase your height.

You should opt for yoga

To help you to become tall, yoga can be a good option. It can help you to improve your overall well-being, can increase your fitness levels and boost the rate at which you tend to grow. There are few yoga poses which will help you to grow. They can stimulate growth-inducing hormones in your body. The amazing yoga also involves stretching and this will help you to build stronger muscles and enhance your posture. In order to increase your height, you can try yoga poses like cobra pose (bhujangaasana), pleasant pose (sukhasana), tree pose (vriksasana) and many other poses.

You should stay physically active and opt for sports

You will be able to enhance your height if you are physically fit and play any sport of your choice. Furthermore, you can also try your hand at sports like aerobics, tennis, cricket, football, basketball and swimming, which can help you to stretch and grow tall. According to research, physical activity and bone development are interconnected. So, you should try and take up a sport since childhood. Also, you can do different stretches with the help of your expert. But, be careful while doing so and do not do it without guidance. Hanging exercises may help you to become tall. You can do pull-ups and so on.

You should get a sound sleep

While we rest, our body grows and regenerates tissues. You will need to be particular about your sleep schedule in order to grow tall. When you sleep, you may produce Human Growth Hormone (HGH) naturally. Children and teenagers should see to it that they get a good peaceful sleep for at least 10 hours. You should eliminate all the factors which lead to disturbance and get a sound sleep. We list out few tips which you can opt for. You can take a shower before hitting the sack. This will help you to sleep better. Drinking chamomile tea, before sleeping may be beneficial too.

You should watch what you eat

You should include healthy foods and bid adieu to that junk food. Say no to saturated fats, carbonated drinks, and sugar-laden foods, which can hamper your growth pattern. Your diet should incorporate all the essential minerals, vitamins and other nutrients to help you grow tall. You should add food rich in vitamin D which can aid hormonal growth and bone development. Eat cheese, legumes and tofu. Up your zinc intake and eat asparagus, oysters, and peanuts. You will also need calcium for helping your bones to become strong. Along with that, you should make sure that you have magnesium, phosphorus and carbohydrates, which will help you to become tall.