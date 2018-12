Are those sounds from your ear, worrying you? Just relax, we tell you how to deal with it! Also, don’t fret due to it. When there is a difference in the pressure inside and outside your eardrums you may feel that your ears are popping. The pressure which is in the middle of your ear is same to that outside your body. Also, any changes in the surrounding pressure can lead your ears to pop. The eustachian tube which links your middle ear to the back of your nose and upper throat tends to controls the air flow of your middle ear and equalizes pressure on your eardrum. There are a host of reasons due to which your eustachian tube may dysfunction and can cause crackling and popping inside your ears.

You may experience popping ears due to a dysfunctional eustachian tube, trauma caused by loud noise, the earwax buildup, microbial infection and the presence of a foreign body in the ear. Also, an allergy, a respiratory infection and enlarged adenoids, can increase your risk of damaging the eustachian tube. You should consult your doctor, who will suggest you an appropriate treatment. Along with it, also try these smart hacks.

You can chew that gum

Chewing gum can alleviate symptoms of popping ears. This is so because, chewing gum can increase the production of saliva in your mouth, and this can also increase your swallowing rate. This can help you to open the eustachian tube and getting rid of popping ears.

You can opt for a warm cloth

If you wish to get rid of your congested or blocked ear due to that annoying ear popping then the warm cloth can come to your rescue here. A warm compress can thin your mucus and decongests those ears when they are blocked owing to flu and cold.

You can opt for hard candies

Do you know that sucking on a candy can increase the number of times you swallow the produced saliva. Thus, you will be able to manage your popping ears.

You can yawn

Yawning can help you to deal with popping ears. When you yawn, your eustachian tube tends to open and restore the pressure balance in your middle ear. Thus, you will be able to bid adieu to those popping ear symptoms.

You can opt for a hot water bath

Taking a hot bath helps in opening up your arteries and liquefying the mucus which can lead to congestion in your ears. Ta da, you will be able to say goodbye to your popping ears.