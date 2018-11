A thick and sticky fluid that is secreted in your chest is called as phlegm. The secretion of it is a natural process and also it can be due to some underlying disease too. Unless you are sick, your body doesn’t produce phlegm. You will have to examine the colour of your phlegm to know whether you are suffering from any underlying disease. If your body is fighting a disease, you may see a green or yellow phlegm. You may get white phlegm due to bronchitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease and so on. Bacterial pneumonia and bacterial bronchitis can lead to brown phlegm. You may exhibit symptoms like nasal congestion, a runny nose, shortness of breath and so on if you have phlegm. Here are some home remedies to get rid of it.

You can opt for eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil carries eucalyptol due to which is a decongestant and microbe-fighting agent. The decongesting properties that eucalyptus oil can help you in breaking up the phlegm. Also, it has antibacterial properties which can help you to fight infections. You can add some eucalyptus oil to the steaming water and inhale the steam.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

The might apple cider vinegar is a decongestant and is also loaded with potassium which can help you to deal with a runny nose. The magnificent apple cider vinegar has antiviral and antibacterial properties that can help you to tackle infections which lead to phlegm.

You can opt for ginger

Ginger is abundant in polyphenols and flavonoids which are antibacterial, antiviral and antispasmodic. It can help you to keep infections at bay and can deal with congestion due to excessive production of phlegm. If you consume ginger a regular basis then you will be able to keep your lungs in top shape. It is also expectorant in nature and can help you to get rid of excessive phlegm.

You can opt for salt water gargle

To battle upper respiratory infections like cold and flu, both of which can lead to phlegm build-up, you should try salt water gargle. It is one of the effective remedies and you will surely benefit from it. Your congested throat will be relieved due to that fantastic hot water and the salt carries antibacterial properties which can help you to get rid of phlegm and infections. You can add salt to the hot water and gargle.

You can opt for honey

It can help you to ease excessive phlegm build-up. According to studies, honey can help you to cure upper respiratory disorders as it is a decongestant and has expectorant properties which can be helpful to deal with mucus. You can consume honey and see the magic! You will be able to get rid of that excessive mucus.