You may experience foot odour due to excessive perspiration and bacterial growth on the feet. Many of us will experience it at some point in time. It can make you uncomfortable, snatch away your peace and frustrate you. But, you will have to be patient and try these amazing tricks which will help you to eliminate that odour and get those happy and healthy feet you have always wished for.

You can opt for coconut oil: The curative coconut oil is jam-packed with lauric acid which can help you to fight that bacteria which is there in your feet and giving you a tough time. You will be able to deal with foot odour with this effective home remedy. So, just wash your feet properly and then you should apply coconut oil and Ta da, you will see the magic. We hope you try it.

You can opt for saltwater: The excess moisture on your feet can be absorbed by the salt. So, if the bacterial growth which is leading to feet odour to stink is dealt with then you will be able to get rid of it due to astringent properties. Add salt to the tub of hot water and soak your feet.

You can opt for Epsom salt: The fantastic Epsom salt is loaded with magnesium and can help you to absorb that excess moisture from your feet and will help you to deal with bacteria. It will also help you to get rid of inflammation and help tackle aching feet and can make your skin soft. Add some Epsom salt the hot water in the tub and soak your feet.

You can opt for lemon juice: Lemon juice is loaded with citric and can help you to eliminate bacteria and reduces foot odour. It is jam-packed with astringent properties that will help you to shrink your skin pores and tackle excess sweating. You can add lemon in the tub filled with hot water and soak your feet in it.