Red, fleshy bumps that occur due to the damage that affects the lowest derma layer of the skin can be termed as blood blisters. In the skin, a pocket is formed and it carries clear fluid along with your blood. In case of those friction blisters, this pocket will be filled with clear fluid only. That annoying blood blister may appear red at first. But, the colour may turn deeper or become purplish with time. These blisters will be usually found in your mouth, on the hands, on the feet or heels, near the joints, or any bony areas of the body. When something pinches the skin and does not break the skin’s surface, you may suffer from blood blisters like running or dancing for long periods, infections, sunburns, wearing ill-fitting shoes that rub against the skin and so on. But, you will be able to deal with them, if you go for these natural remedies.

You can opt for salt water

Your blister will burst easily if you soak the affected area in warm salt water. Once it bursts, it may heal and you will feel better. You can add salt to the warm water in the tub and can soak your hands and feet.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

The mighty apple cider vinegar has mild acidic action and detoxifying compounds and can help you to speed up your healing process. It is antimicrobial in nature and can prevent the blister from getting infected. You should dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it on your blister. But, you should also remember that not to apply it directly to the blister.

You can opt for lavender oil

Lavender essential oil can help you to eliminate the pain linked to the blister. It can also speed up your healing process and help you to deal with it. You can apply lavender and almond oil on the blister with the help of a gauze. Remember, if you notice any redness, burning sensations and so on, then don’t continue to apply it. Take your doctor’s help if the blister is not going away.

You can opt for warm or cold compress

Doing this can help you to reduce your inflammation and pain. Furthermore, it will also prevent the formation of a blister which is filled with blood and fluid. Go for that hot compress and ice pack.