A splinter is a small wound in the body caused by thorns and debris piercing the skin and penetrating it. Splinters in the skin can be extremely distressing and need to be tackled in order to get that much-needed relief from the discomfort. Do not press it, as this could cause it to penetrate deeper into the skin. If the splinter or a sliver, lodged in your skin is made of glass, this could lead it to shatter into tiny pieces that will be difficult to get rid of. It is essential to remove splinters from your skin as it can put you at the risk of serious diseases. So, here are few tricks to deal with it.

You can get rid of it by opting for hot water

A pull is exerted on the flesh due to that vacuum creation and this will open up your pores of the skin and thus, you will be able to get that splinter out. You should fill your bottle with hot water and then press the bottle at the affected area. Then, slowly remove your bottle after pressing firmly and you are sorted! You will be able to deal with that frustrating splinter.

You can get rid of it by opting for a potato

You will be able to get that splinter out with the help of potato. Since that magnificent potato flesh is soft and can do the trick here. You should just take a raw potato, and see to it that you press it in a way that it touches the splinter. Then, press it downwards gently and then you will be able to take it out.

You can get rid of it by opting for vinegar

The splinter will break through the surface with the help of vinegar. You can take some vinegar and put it in the tub. Then, soak your feet in it and you will be able to bid adieu to that splinter.

You can get rid of it by opting for baking soda

This baking soda can lead to the swelling of your skin and tends to push the splinter out. Mix some baking soda with water and apply the paste on to the affected area. Doing so can help you to get your splinter out of the skin.

The take-home message: You should see to it that you get the splinter out of your skin. Leaving it as it is an invite infection and can be the cause of the irritation. You should wash the affected skin thoroughly and properly.