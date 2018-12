Cold sores, also known as fever blisters can be termed as a common viral infection. They can be called as tiny, fluid-filled blisters on and around your lips. These blisters are often grouped in patches and can spoil your appearance. They are annoying and can rob your peace. You will find it difficult to eat if you get a cold sore. And after the blisters break, a crust tends to form over that resulting sore. Cold sores may heal in two to four weeks without leaving a scar.

Do you know that cold sores spread from one person to another by coming into contact with the person suffering from it? Cold sores are caused by a simplex virus (HSV-1). Cold sores can be contagious even if you don’t see them. You may show symptoms like itching, tingling, blister and crusting. Some people may also exhibit symptoms like fever, a headache, eroded gums and so on. So, just speak to your expert and sort it out immediately. Moreover, you can also try these fool-proof tips.

You should opt for ice

That mighty ice can be a good solution to manage your cold sore. You will be able to soothe your inflammation and pain with the help of ice. So, just place an ice cube on your cold sore which will help you to tackle redness, swelling and pain.

You should opt for tea tree oil

The fantastic tea tree oil possesses strong antiviral properties which will successfully kill the virus and speed up your healing process. It is also anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to reduce inflammation. You should dilute that tea tree oil with water and apply it on your cold sore with cotton.

You should opt for peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is loaded with antiviral properties and substances that will help you to deal with cold sores. It has methanol, which makes it a good healing agent and is also safe for the application. So, if you want to get rid of cold sores then you should use it regularly. You can take some peppermint oil on cotton and apply it on to the affected area.

You should opt for honey

That fantastic honey carries antimicrobial properties and can help you to fight infection, reduce inflammation and soothe your pain. So, just apply some honey on your cold sore and you are good to go.

You should opt for garlic

The super garlic is known for its healing, antiviral and antiseptic properties, which can help you to manage your cold sore. Garlic can help you to bid adieu to your pain and soothe you. So, just crush that garlic clove and apply it on to the affected area. But, remember if you notice any redness, swelling and so on, then you should discontinue its application.