High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition so common that it seems like we have almost come to terms with the fact that we got to live with it. A preventive health programme by the Union Health Ministry which screened 22.5 million adults in around 100 districts of India in the year 2017 suggested that around 1 of every 8 Indians suffer from high blood pressure. This is a significant increase from the 1-in-every-11 number which was revealed by the National Family Health Survey (2015-16). This study also underscored the havoc wreaked by modern lifestyle on people.

Another research presented at the 70th Annual Conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) revealed that one in five young adults in India is suffering from high blood pressure. This BP survey was conducted in 24 Indian states, from 9 am to 5 pm on a single day. In areas like metro stations, bus stops, and marketplaces, the participants’ blood pressure was measured. To carry out the research, the participants were required to answer about their risk factors which consisted of smoking and chewing tobacco, diabetes, high cholesterol, history of a heart attack or stroke, blood pressure lowering medicines. For the research around 180,000 Indian adults had to get their blood pressure recorded. Of those, 89,210 were in the age group of 18-39 years. The occurrence of hypertension was 19 per cent among them. Around 15 per cent of people suffering from hypertension were under treatment.According to the study, smoking accounted for 7.5% of the self-reported risk factors of the participants. The figures for tobacco, diabetes and high cholesterol were 6.6 %, 2.1%, and 2.2 % respectively. It also concluded that diabetes doubled the risk of people developing high blood pressure.

Hypertension is a condition in which the force with which your blood pushes against the walls of your blood vessels, is too high for a long time. 120/80 is considered to be the normal blood pressure count. Anything below or above this figure is considered to be low or high blood pressure (BP). Left untreated, high can lead to several heart ailments including stroke, which could be fatal. So, it’s important to tackle this condition on time. But the challenge is hypertension hardly has any symptom. So, getting it checked at regular intervals is the only way to address your BP issues. Eating mindfully is the cornerstone of managing high blood pressure levels. One important step is avoiding foods rich in high sodium and sugar and including those with high potassium, folate bioflavonoids. Orange is a fruit rich in heart-friendly nutrients and minerals.

A glass of orange juice not only helps increase blood circulation or detoxifies your body. It is helpful in managing blood pressure too. Also, it is abundant in vitamin C and has potassium, folate and other natural citrus bioflavonoids which are responsible for enhancing your metabolism and heart health. Moreover, it lowers your blood pressure as well. According to a study carried out by Cleveland Clinic, the people who participated in the study drank two glasses of orange juice per day were able to reduce their blood pressure levels. In the end, most of the participants’ blood pressure was within the normal range. Here is how that glass of OJ actually helps.

The presence of vitamin C in it can be beneficial

It is no brainer that orange juice is one of the potent sources of vitamin C. You will be able to meet 100 per cent of your daily requirement if you drink freshly-made orange juice. Tons of research reveal that vitamin C can allow one to lower his/her blood pressure alongside improving immunity.

OJ is rich in potassium and can tackle hypertension

Do you know that the amount of sodium and potassium in your body may impacts your blood pressure? You must be aware that too much sodium can put you at the risk of hypertension. Potassium, on the other hand, tends to counterbalance high sodium levels and regulate your blood pressure. Many health experts are of the opinion that opting for potassium-rich foods can help manage high blood pressure. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, having potassium lowers blood pressure as long as people with BP don’t have kidney disease. This is where orange juice can come to your rescue. It is abundant in potassium.

It is loaded with hesperidin which lowers BP

Citrus fruits like oranges produce phytochemicals called citrus bioflavonoids. One of the bioflavonoids known as hesperidin functions as an antioxidant and regulates your BP. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, hesperidin was associated with beneficial effects in lowering blood pressure. Another study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, stated that opting for hesperidin on a regular basis can help you keep hypertension away.

Orange contains B vitamin folate which is helpful

The B vitamin folate content in orange juice is necessary for you to synthesise DNA and metabolise amino acids, essential to keep hypertension at bay. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, men and women who opted for folate on being young adults, were at a lower risk for BP, 20 years later. So, make sure that you grab that glass of orange juice regularly.

The take-home message: You must speak to your expert about the ideal quantity of daily orange juice intake. Avoid going overboard. Drinking it too much can be problematic as it is rich in fructose and acidic in nature. This may cause digestive issues, abdominal cramps and even diarrhoea along with heartburn, vomiting and nausea.