The month of October has been a bliss for 200 poor patients as they have received angioplasty and stent procedure for free, thanks to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, a government run autonomous Institute at Bengaluru and Mysuru. Stents were given free of cost to all these patients suffering from cardiovascular issues from October 11 to 14.

According to Dr C N Manjunath, the director, performing 200 angioplasties in just 4 days is technically demanding and was possible because of excellent infrastructure (Cathlabs) and 75 full time cardiologists, technical and nursing staffs.

Dr Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation and Medtronic Vascular Division, Santarosa, USA has donated Stents and Balloons to the hospital for the same purpose. Most of the patients who have been the beneficiaries are poor agriculturists, daily wage labourers, auto-rickshaw drivers, foot path vendors, garment workers and financially constrained senior citizens.

Dr CN Manjunath said: “Heart attack related diseases are steadily increasing even among poor people, rural areas and is occurring at younger ages. The youngest patient in the workshop was 28-year-old male and the oldest one was 81-year- old male. Out of 200 patients, 18% were female and others were male. 25% of them were below 50 years. The main risk factors among these patients were Diabetes, Hypertension, Smokers and high cholesterol level.

“Heart attack related disease is no more a disease of only elite class and elderly population. It is also affecting the younger age group, women and poor people,” Dr Manjunath added.

Pre-discharge counselling session was also arranged for these patients and free medicines for 3 months were given to all patients.