This exercise outperformed all others for fat loss without muscle loss in older adults

A six-month study found HIIT helped older adults reduce body fat while preserving muscle mass, offering a potential advantage over moderate and low-intensity exercise.

HIIT

A new study suggests that High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) could be one of the most effective exercise methods for older adults who want to lose fat while building and maintaining their muscle mass. The 2025 study published in the Journal of Maturitas led by the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC) in Australia discovered that low-intensity exercise reduced fat but only HIIT kept the lean muscle. These findings indicate that HIIT may have a role to play in supporting healthy ageing.

HIIT preserves lean muscle mass while cutting fat

As people get older, it's important to maintain body fat and muscle mass because body fat levels naturally increase while muscle mass decreases. Therefore the study looked at the effect of exercise intensity on body composition including body fat, muscle and other tissues.

Dr. Grace Rose, lead author and an exercise physiologist at UniSC said, "While moderate training reduced fat mass it also caused a small decline in lean muscle." While both high and moderate intensity exercise "improved the composition of weight carried around the middle" the scientist further notes that more work is required to fully determine the effects of low intensity exercise in this area.

HIIT. (Image: Pexels)

Six months of regular exercise

The study included over 120 healthy older adults aged 72 years on average from the Greater Brisbane region. All the participant performed three weeks of supervised exercise in the gym each week for six months in which individuals whose body mass index (BMI) was 26 kg/m2 was considered a normal BMI for adults older than 65 years. According to the researchers it is especially important to preserve lean muscle mass because changes in body composition with age have been linked to increased risk of several chronic diseases and decreased physical independence.

Importance of maintening muscle

As people get older many senior experiences sarcopenia which is an age-related loss of muscle mass and strength. As per the National Institute on Aging (NIA) regular physical activity is non-negotiable to keep muscle fit which can help lower the risk of falls, disability, improve balance and increase mobility and metabolism as well as overall quality of life.

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Dr. Mia Schaumberg, co-author of the study and Associate Professor of Physiology at the UniSC stated, "High intensity training in this study involved repeated short bursts or intervals of very hard exercise where breathing is heavy and conversation is difficult alternated with easier recovery periods. HIIT likely works better because it puts more stress on the muscles, giving the body a stronger signal to keep muscle tissue rather than lose it."

Tips to exercise safely

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that older people can stay active by incorporating regular aerobic exercise, muscle strengthening and balance exercises each week. It further notes that while HIIT could have further advantages but older adults especially those with heart disease, arthritis, diabetes or other chronic illnesses should speak with their healthcare provider before starting high-intensity exercises. Starting gradually under the supervision of a professional could possiblly reduce the risk of injury, enhance fitness and healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program.