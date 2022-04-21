This Blood Group Is At A Higher Risk of Heart Attack - Check If You Are Safe

Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of death globally. From a child to an older adult, almost all the age groups fall into the 'at-risk' category for developing this condition. However, a recent study has revealed that there are certain blood groups that are directly associated with the risk factors for a heart attack.

Beware! This Blood Group Is At Higher Risk

In a recent study, experts have cautioned that people who have a non-O blood type are more likely to suffer a heart attack than people from other blood groups. Published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, an American Heart Association (AHA), the study analysed over 400,000 people. The results showed that people with blood type A or B have a combined 8 per cent higher risk of heart attack than those with blood type O.

Who Is At Risk Of Myocardial Infarction?

Another similar study, done by the researchers from the European Society of Cardiology, found that people with non-O types blood types are 9 per cent more at risk of coronary and cardiovascular events, especially heart attacks. Take a look at what the study has to say:

People who have a B blood type are at an increased risk of a heart attack. According to the researchers, individuals with a B blood type have a 15 per cent extra risk of suffering a myocardial infarction (heart attack) as compared to people who have an O blood group type.

Who Is At Risk Of Heart Failure?

In the study, the researchers stated that people with A blood group type are at an 11 per cent higher risk of suffering heart failure compared to those whose blood type is O.

Both heart failure and heart attack are two different types of heart disease, but heart failure tends to develop gradually while heart attacks happen more suddenly, leaving no room for the patient to get treatment. Also, one should note that a heart attack can result in heart failure over time.

Why Does It Happen?

Explaining the reason why people with non-O-type blood groups are at an increased risk of heart attacks, the researchers said that it is due to the fact that they are more likely to develop blood clots.

In a study, published in 2017, experts explained that people with a non-O blood group have a greater concentration of non-Willebrand factor, a blood-clotting protein that has been associated with thrombotic events. Thrombosis refers to the condition of blood-clot formation. How are blood clots associated with heart attacks? Blood clots play a very important role in heart attack, they can block the coronary artery and strive for the heart muscle of oxygen and nutrients, resulting in a heart attack.