The urge to vomit is known as nausea. It comes with a queasy feeling making you uncomfortable and, in some cases, it may become agonising too. In an extreme case nausea may be accompanied by a grumbling tummy and a clammy skin. You may experience it even if you don’t end up vomiting. Ginger and peppermint can provide immediate relief from the feeling of nausea. Other natural remedies include lemon and muscle relaxation. Also Read - Don't let the fear of COVID-19 turn into a stigma: 6 ways to conquer your anxiety

It is not very uncommon to experience nausea and vomiting once in a while due to acidity, motion sickness, infections, etc. But if feeling nauseous all the time or it is too bad and keeping you away from your day-to-day activities, it is time you take it seriously. Read on! Also Read - Are you a vegan? You may experience a worse hangover than meat eaters

Cause # 1: Stress, fear and anxiety

Symptoms: Stress, fear and anxiety can cause the body to function abnormally resulting in a number of stomach and intestinal issues including vomiting sensation (nausea) or vomiting, bloating, diarrhoea, constipation and even irritable bowel syndrome. Stress and fear cause extra adrenaline to be released in the body causing an imbalance in your digestive system.

What you can do about it

Nausea due to a fearful situation is temporary and you don t have much to do about it as it goes away once the situation is resolved. Try to relax. If the stress and anxiety, on the other hand, are more chronic, you need to address the underlying causes of the same to get rid of the symptoms. It is better to get professional help in this case. Here is how yoga to deal with anxiety disorders.

Cause # 2: Overeating and eating disorders

Overeating causes nausea because your digestive system fails to process the food properly. It is very common in people who have a weak digestive system or those who have had surgery that reduces the functional capacity of the digestive system.

What you can do about it

Firstly, do not overeat! If you have, try taking anOTC antacid, chew on some pudina(peppermint) or try peppermint tea, ajwain (carom seeds), elaichi (cardamom) or saunf (fennel seeds) .You can try aromatherapy with essential oils of lemon, mandarin, (any citrus scent for that matter), lavender or mint.

Cause # 3: Food poisoning

Food poisoning occurs when the food you eat is infected by bacteria. Examples of such areCampylobacter, Salmonella, Shigella, E. coli, Listeria, etc. Common symptoms of food poisoning are fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, uneasiness, nausea and vomiting.

What you can do about it

Since food poisoning causes severe dehydration, it is very important that you keep yourself well hydrated with fluids and electrolytes. Avoid fatty foods, dairy products, caffeine, and alcohol. Consult a doctor as soon as possible. Your doctor may give you antibiotics to control food poisoning. Get plenty of rest.

Cause # 4: Hangover

If you have consumed too much alcohol you may get a hangover and experience a headache along with nausea. In some cases, you may also feel nauseous all the time after that late-night party.

What you can do about it

Drink within limits. But if you do feel nausea, try washing your stomach by adding to 1 tablespoon of soda per litre of water at room temperature. Drink 1 to 2litres of that water and induce vomiting. Read more about 5 ways to deal with a hangover.

Cause # 5: Food allergy or food intolerance

Nausea and vomiting can directly be triggered by food, especially in people suffering from food allergy or food intolerance. Sometimes, food is not the primary cause but a change in diet or dietetic manipulations may cause nausea and vomiting. Read more about what foods you could be allergic to.

What you can do about it

This can normally be corrected by proper management of diet and excluding the foods that cause allergy. A good doctor should be able to help you.

Cause # 6: Pregnancy

The most common endocrinologic cause of nausea is pregnancy. Also known as morning sickness, nausea in the morning is very common in early pregnancy. Nausea and, sometimes, vomiting usually begin before most women are 9 weeks pregnant and clear up between 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy. It can occur at any time of the day or night and some women feel nauseated all day long. Although the cause of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy is not known, there is strong evidence that estrogens have something to do with it. Many studies have shown that severity of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy is linked to the hormonal changes in pregnancy. Lack of vitamin B6 can also cause nausea in pregnant women.

What you can do about it

Avoid foods and smells that trigger your nausea. Eat small portions frequently throughout the day so that your stomach is never empty. Consume fluids, especially cold beverages in between the meals.

Cause # 7: Medication

Pain medicines, such as opioids like codeine, hydrocodone, morphine, or oxycodone, can cause nausea or vomiting. OTC medicines such as iron or potassium products, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, and even aspirin can cause nausea by irritating your stomach or slowing down intestinal movement and causing bloating.

What you can do about it

Know that nausea caused by medications is not allergic reaction. Normally, such type of nausea reduces after stopping or changing the medicine. But you can prevent nausea by taking your medicine with a meal or small amount of food. You can also take your medicine with 1 to 2 tablespoons of antacid to help coat your stomach. Consult your doctor though. Here are 6 home remedies for nausea that really work!

Cause # 9: Migraine

Any condition that increases pressure inside the skull thus affecting the cerebro-spinal fluid can result in nausea and vomiting. Migraineis a painful headache preceded by intense throbbing or a pulsing sensation in one area of the head and is commonly accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine headache causes the artery located at the base of the skull (temporal artery) to enlarge thereby releasing chemicals responsible for inflammation. Again, during the headache the autonomous nervous system too responds with feelings of nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting. Read more about 7 effective tips to deal with migraine at work.

What you can do about it

Get fresh air by going out or opening the window and take deep breaths. Loosen your clothes. This might help with nausea. Stay hydrated but don t drink too much water at once. Ask your doctor for anti-nausea medicines, if you experience vomiting sensation.

Cause # 10: Viral gastroenteritis

Commonly known as stomach flu, viral gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection marked by watery diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting and sometimes fever. Recovery is usually without complications except in cases of infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems where the condition can prove deadly.

What you can do about it

Take care not to get dehydrated. Drink lots of fluids to replace fluids and electrolytes lost through vomiting and diarrhoea. Avoid eating fatty and sugary foods because they could make your symptoms worse. Here are some more expert tips to prevent stomach flu.

Cause # 11: Inflammation of gall bladder (gall stones) and pancreas

Nausea and vomiting can occur as a result of inflammation of these organs. There is also pain in the upper abdomen in case of pancreatitis and pain in the upper right abdomen in case of gall stones that is severe and constant and it may last for days. People with diabetes are at particular risk for serious complications. Incidentally, one of the main symptoms of appendicitis is also nausea and vomiting.

What you can do about it

There is not much you can do about it. Seek medical attention.

Cause # 12: Gastroparesis

This is a condition in which the stomach muscles don t function properly because of the related nerve damage and so it prevents the stomach from emptying properly. Disorders such as dyspepsia,gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcer disease, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may also cause nausea and vomiting, but these are rarely the primary symptoms.

What you can do about it

There is no cure for gastroparesis but anti-emetic medications such as prochlorperazine, diphenhydramine and lorazepam may help relieve nausea symptoms.

Cause # 13: Chemotherapy and cancer

Most often used to treat cancer, chemotherapy has the side effect of nausea and in many cases, vomiting. However, it depends on the drugs used and whether radiation is also used for treatment.

Certain cancers such as liver cancer and malignant brain tumors in themselves can cause nausea and vomiting although these symptoms are not evident in the early stages of cancer. Losing weight without trying, loss of appetite abdominal swelling are other symptoms that are associated with liver cancer. Nausea or vomiting that is most severe in the morning, gradual loss of movement or sensation in an arm or leg, unsteadiness or imbalance, confusion and disorientation and memory loss are some of the symptoms of brain tumor. Read more about how to prevent gastroenteritis or stomach flu

What you can do about it

Nausea and vomiting can be controlled with preventive medication which your doctor may prescribe.

This list is by no means exhaustive, as there are many other causes of nausea and vomiting, for example, vertigo, motion sickness, appendicitis and other conditions. It is, therefore, important not to ignore nausea and to consult a physician in case of severe or intermittent nausea and vomiting.

Photo source: Getty images