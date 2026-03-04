Think skipping breakfast helps? It may actually lead to weight gain

Most individuals suppose that skipping the first meal of the day automatically lessens the quantity of food intake. But research points out the opposite is likely to be true. Having no breakfast may also increase weight, and here is the reason why.It is time to fuel your body after overnight fasting. In the morning, you usually start the day with low blood sugar levels, and your body is about to start the day by burning some energy. A balanced breakfast will kick start your metabolism and will give your body the energy required to work well.

What happens if you skip breakfast?

By skipping breakfast, your body can enter an alternate mild state of conservation and slow down metabolism to save energy. In the long run, such a tendency can disrupt the process of burning calories and complicate the weight management process.

According to A study conducted by The National Institute Of Health," skipping breakfast is associated with overweight and obesity.here is no significant difference in these results among different ages, gender, regions, and economic conditions".

More feeling of hunger and overeating later

Among the greatest reasons why one should not skip breakfast, hunger is included later in the day. When you postpone eating, the amount of the hunger hormone ghrelin may increase, and you may feel like consuming high calories, sweet or fatty food. This tends to result in eating too much at lunchtime or taking on unhealthy snacks. Medical researches show that individuals who do not eat breakfast end up eating more in the afternoon. They end up consuming more calories overall rather than saving calories and this leads to weight gain.

Blood sugar imbalances

Missing a breakfast may lead to changes in blood sugar level. Lack of morning nourishment means your body is not able to keep the glucose steady which results in energy bursts and sugar spikes. These ups and downs could be tempting you to consume processed foods to have quick energy.

Regular blood sugar rises and falls may enhance fat accumulation in the long run, especially in the abdomen area. Regular eating habits such as a healthy breakfast are also beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels and maintaining healthier body weight.

Impact on food choices

Individuals who miss breakfast tend to make unhealthy food decisions. When you are so hungry, you will embrace easy to grab high calorie food rather than balanced meals. This has the tendency to become a habit and therefore is more difficult to eat well.

One should have protein-based and fiber breakfast in form of eggs, oats, yogurt, fruits or nuts, as it can make you feel fuller, lessen cravings and make better choices throughout the day.

Is it important for everyone to have Breakfast?

Even though intermittent fasting is effective in the hands of the right coach, it cannot apply to all people. Such factors include lifestyle, health status, level of activity, and metabolic health. A balanced breakfast can be useful to many individuals, especially to those people wishing to lose weight in a sustainable manner.

It is not merely about having breakfast, but the right kind of food. The nutritional value of a meal rich in refined sugars can be worse than good. Pay attention to whole grains and foods that are sources of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to maintain stable energy levels and keep the appetite at a healthy level

Overall, for some people, skipping breakfast may seem like a simple method of cutting calories, yet it may also have the opposite effect, making sure that people eat more and more. Rather than foregoing your morning meal, you should contemplate developing a balanced breakfast system that helps sustain your energy levels, metabolism and weight loss efforts in the long term.

