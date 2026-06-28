Think it's just a headache? Neurologist reveals the early signs of migraine in young adults

Migraine Symptoms in young adults: Did you know your simple headache can also indicate the onset of migraine. Read on to the difference between the two.

'I'm in My 20s': Can I Still Get Migraines? Neurologist Explains the Causes, Symptoms and Warning Signs

Migraine used to be considered a condition of the elderly, but recently neurologists have been seeing increasing numbers of young adults presenting with recurrent headaches and sensitivity to light and sound, nausea and episodes that severely disrupt their normal lives. Traditionally migraines have been associated with the younger age group but the change in lifestyle, increased screen exposure, irregular timings and environmental factors are leading to increased awareness and diagnosis in young adults.

Can Young Adults Get Migraines? Neurologist Explains

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman & Group Director Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, explained that a migraine is not just a horrible headache. It is a neurological disorder that involves complex changes in the brain and nervous system. During a migraine attack, some areas of the brain become more excitable. This may lead to symptoms that range from

Throbbing pain in the head Visual disturbances Dizziness Fatigue, and Difficulty concentrating

Today, one of the most important drivers of migraine frequency is lifestyle disruption. Irregular sleep patterns, long working hours and prolonged exposure to digital screens are common in young adults. A change in your sleeping pattern or not getting enough sleep can throw off your body clock and trigger a migraine attack. Eye strain, poor posture, exposure to bright light and too much screen time can be a factor.

Can Stress Increase Your Risk of Migraine Attacks?

Another big one is stress. Academic stress, connectivity and modern work environments can keep your nervous system in a hyperaroused state. Although stress may not be a direct 'cause' of migraine attacks, it can reduce the threshold for an individual to have an attack.

Dietary patterns are also important. Some migraine triggers include certain foods, dehydration, skipping meals and too much caffeine. Many young adults are also unaware of the importance of hydration and regular nutrition for brain function.

For some people, hormonal changes, genetics or sensitivity to environmental factors can trigger migraines. But your family history still matters, because migraine tends to run in families.

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The good news is that if you have migraines, there is often an effective treatment approach. Get enough sleep, eat well, stay hydrated, exercise and know your triggers. It's about consistency. Neurologists can prescribe preventative and targeted therapies if the migraine is frequent or disabling.

When Should You See a Neurologist for Frequent Headaches?

It's not normal for young adults to have chronic headaches and you can't just treat them with painkillers without knowing what's causing them. Frequent headaches, changes in headache patterns, or symptoms affecting daily activities deserve medical evaluation.

Early detection of migraines and positive lifestyle changes can help protect neurological health and improve quality of life for those who suffer from them.