Thigh Chafing: How Friction, Sweat And Rash Can Become A Trouble While Walking

The condition usually happens due to friction in body folds or due to constant repetitive movements

If you are a fitness freak or you have thick fleshy thighs, then skin chafing must not be something foreign to you. When skin rubs against skin, then it creates an uncomfortable condition that might end up in nasty rashes. The condition has a medical term for it and is called intertrigo. These rashes usually develop behind the ears, in the folds of the neck, under the arms, in the groin region, in the finger webs, and sometimes inside of your inner thighs. When they develop inside your inner thighs, it is called thigh chafing. They are usually a sign of inflammation or infection.

The condition usually happens due to friction in body folds or due to constant repetitive movements. You are more likely to experience thigh chafing if you are overweight or have thick thighs that result in greater friction. While the rash developed heals on its own, it can make you irritable, and sometimes it can become too painful to walk or carry out any movement.

What chafing feels like

For those who have experienced chafing, they know how disturbing the condition feels like but for those who haven't, the following are some symptoms of thigh chafing-

Red rashes on your inner thighs Raised bumps on your inner thighs Raised temperature on and around the affected area Stinging or burning sensation Excessive irritation Itching Tender and dry skin

Sometimes, the symptoms might get worse and you might notice swelling around the area, bleeding, blisters and sores. Skin chafing should ideally improve within 2 to 7 days.

Who is more prone to chafing?

Chafing can occur in different parts of the body as mentioned above and is most likely to occur when the body part is warm or moist. The condition is primarily caused due to friction between the skin. The following are some reasons why it might occur-

Having excess weight makes you more prone to skin rubbing and irritation Wearing diapers or sanitary pads for longer hours can lead to the development of rash Repetitive motion as one sees in sports or dance can also cause chafing Certain clothing that doesn't go well with the external temperature can cause chafing Sometimes ill-fitted clothes can also cause these rashes Shoes that are very tight and rub against your foot Breastfeeding can cause similar irritation around the nipple skin

How can I treat chafing?

While chafing can take some time to heal on its own, it's a good idea to exercise preventive measures. Before doing or applying anything to the affected area, the first step should be to wash it once with water and dry it completely. The following are some things you can do about it-'

Among the chemicals you can apply to the affected area are petroleum jelly, coconut oil, argan oil, and aloe vera gel If certain clothing is hurting as soon as you wear it, do not continue to wear it for long hours Change diapers or sanitary napkins frequently Wear loose-fitting clothing or cotton clothing that soaks sweat effectively You can apply talcum powder to the affected area Wear properly fitted shoes You can apply soft, flexible bandages to the affected area.