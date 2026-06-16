'They can kill you silently': Expert warns how thalassemia and ovarian cancer can go unnoticed for years - symptoms women should never ignore

Thalassemia and ovarian cancer are the two most common types of diseases that are found in women, but even after this, many fail to spot the symptoms and that leads to serious complications. Read on to know what doctor wants you to track.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 16, 2026 2:48 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sourabh Mukharjee

Women's Health Alert: Oncology Expert Reveals How Thalassemia and Ovarian Cancer Can Remain Undetected for Years

In the recent times, several cases have highlighted the most common gap in the healthcare system of India - negligence and unawareness. Medical experts notes that on a daily basis they encounter with female patients who have been dealing with chronic health condition for years without even realising anything about it. Yes, this is the harsh reality of the female patients in this country where health conditions affecting women often go unnoticed until they become difficult to treat. While symptoms such as pain, fatigue, or discomfort usually prompt a visit to the doctor, some diseases can develop silently for months or even years without obvious warning signs. Among these are thalassemia and ovarian cancer -- two significant health concerns that continue to affect thousands of women and families across India. Experts say that greater awareness, timely screening, and early diagnosis can play a crucial role in reducing risks and improving outcomes.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sourabh Mukharjee, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncology, Kailash Deepak Hospital, explained some lesser-known facts about women's health and explained why early screening can play a life-saving role.

Why Thalassemia Screening Is Important for Every Woman

India handles one of the largest thalassemia burdens in the world because thousands of children born every year have the disease. The situation becomes more dangerous because several women in the population do not know that they carry the thalassemia gene. People with the condition continue to be free from symptoms until they become pregnant or are planning a family. This brings out the increasing need for screening before marriage and even during pregnancy.

A simple blood test enables early detection which identifies carrier status, thereby empowering couples to make educated reproductive choices. The right stage of awareness enables people to decrease the probability of passing their condition to future generations. Many families fail to obtain essential health intervention because they do not understand genetic health, experience social reluctance, and have restricted discussions about genetic health.

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms Women Should Never Ignore

Ovarian cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat in women because its symptoms lack specific identification and clear presentation. People frequently overlook persistent bloating and abdominal discomfort together with appetite changes and fatigue and pelvic pain and frequent urination because they believe these symptoms result from their eating habits. Ovarian cancer gets diagnosed at advanced stages because patients wait until their condition becomes more difficult to treat.

The most common misunderstanding among women leads them to consider their discomfort as normal and postpone their medical appointments. The combination of multiple responsibilities, caregiving duties, and absence of regular health checkups makes women choose to take care of others' health needs instead of their own. People need to implement preventive healthcare practices because these methods now serve as vital elements which support their long-term health.

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Importance of Preventive Health Check-Ups

Health check-ups performed at regular intervals together with blood tests done at appropriate times and ultrasound scans ordered by doctors and knowledge about family medical history provide essential tools to discover health threats at their earliest stage. Women need to monitor their physical health because they should not disregard symptoms which last multiple weeks. Doctors should examine all patient indications because this process helps to distinguish between serious and non-serious health conditions which require evaluation.

The educational system together with family and community dialogues hold equal importance. These topics should be discussed openly by people in society without carrying any negative connotations regarding them. Awareness is crucial here because it will inspire many women to take preventive measures without feeling shy or hesitant about doing so.

The healthcare system today evolves from its current focus on treating diseases to establishing preventive healthcare protocols which require women to take on main implementation duties. Women obtain control over their health and future plans through early screening which boosts treatment success rates.

Women need to focus on two essential health procedures as their awareness of thalassemia and ovarian cancer increases while she should continue to educate about the importance of regular screening and danger sign recognition and timely medical assistance. The early detection of health conditions brings multiple benefits because it protects lives and develops better living standards while it establishes healthy societies for upcoming generations.

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